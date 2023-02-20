Investing in Ten Sixty Four (ASX:X64) five years ago would have delivered you a 56% gain

Ten Sixty Four Limited (ASX:X64) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 33%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 46%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 26% drop, in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Ten Sixty Four became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Ten Sixty Four, it has a TSR of 56% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.1% in the last year, Ten Sixty Four shareholders lost 20% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ten Sixty Four better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Ten Sixty Four (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

