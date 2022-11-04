Investing in Tornado Global Hydrovacs (CVE:TGH) five years ago would have delivered you a 489% gain

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (CVE:TGH) share price has soared 489% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. We note the stock price is up 3.9% in the last seven days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

See our latest analysis for Tornado Global Hydrovacs

Tornado Global Hydrovacs isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Tornado Global Hydrovacs can boast revenue growth at a rate of 1.6% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 43% per year, compound, over the period. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Having said that, a closer look at the numbers might surface good reasons to believe that profits will gush in the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tornado Global Hydrovacs has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 43% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tornado Global Hydrovacs better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Tornado Global Hydrovacs (2 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Story continues

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here