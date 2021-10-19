Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) a year ago would have delivered you a 73% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) share price is up 58% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 30% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 36% lower than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

TPG RE Finance Trust went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for TPG RE Finance Trust the TSR over the last 1 year was 73%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, TPG RE Finance Trust's total shareholder return last year was 73%. That includes the value of the dividend. This recent result is much better than the 4% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TPG RE Finance Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for TPG RE Finance Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

