Investing in Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) three years ago would have delivered you a 47% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In the last three years the share price is up, 45%: better than the market.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Tradeweb Markets was able to grow its EPS at 26% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 13% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Tradeweb Markets has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Tradeweb Markets' TSR for the last 3 years was 47%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Tradeweb Markets shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 28%, including dividends. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 14% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Tradeweb Markets scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

