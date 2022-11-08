Investing in Tropicana Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TROP) three years ago would have delivered you a 59% gain

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Tropicana Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TROP) share price is up 59% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 8.5% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 29%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, Tropicana Corporation Berhad failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 87% (annualized).

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

The revenue drop of 15% is as underwhelming as some politicians. The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Tropicana Corporation Berhad's share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tropicana Corporation Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Tropicana Corporation Berhad (2 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

