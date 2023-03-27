Investing in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) five years ago would have delivered you a 58% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It hasn't been the best quarter for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 10% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 42%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 61%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 32% drop, in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Union Pacific

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Union Pacific actually saw its EPS drop 3.1% per year.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

We are not particularly impressed by the annual compound revenue growth of 0.9% over five years. So it seems one might have to take closer look at earnings and revenue trends to see how they might influence the share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Union Pacific is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Union Pacific stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Union Pacific, it has a TSR of 58% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Union Pacific shareholders did even worse, losing 30% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Union Pacific better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Union Pacific has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in and

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 55%, According to Wall Street

    This tech stock got beaten down by macroeconomic headwinds, but it could rebound big if analysts are right.

  • Will C3.ai Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) could both profit from the burgeoning market for "generative" AI services, which process existing data into fresh ideas. Microsoft is the top investor in OpenAI, the startup that created ChatGPT, and it's already integrated those tools into its Bing search engine and Azure cloud services. The market's growing interest in generative AI caused C3's stock to more than double to about $25 this year.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

    Warren Buffett didn't earn the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha" by making bad decisions. Wouldn't you love for Buffett to whisper in your ear and tell you what he'd recommend you buy? Buffett didn't trumpet any stock as the top pick for investors to buy in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect...

  • Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks

    Looking for some stability amid today's market volatility? Consider adding these three top-tier dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...

  • This Indicator Is Near Its Highest Level Since 2000: Here's What It Could Mean for Stocks

    The S&P 500 is arguably the most widely followed index. The index is weighted by market cap, which means that the very biggest stocks have a more significant impact than others. The NYSE Composite Index isn't followed as much as the S&P 500 is.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Quietly Changes — How It Affects Borrowers’ Debt

    The Biden administration has yet again quietly updated the timeline for borrowers seeking student loan forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according to reports. Student Loan Forgiveness:...

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Stocks With Superb Earnings Acceleration to Buy Now

    Some of the notable companies to have witnessed solid earnings acceleration as of now are Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Informatica (INFA).

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    Have you considered chip designer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), media-streaming technologist Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) yet? All three are poised to deliver wealth-building gains for patient investors. Under her steady hand, AMD has made significant progress in launching consistently successful products and managing its formerly brittle financial platform.

  • First Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank after a run on deposits wiped out the company in the biggest US bank failure in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayUS Stocks Rise as Banks Rebound; Bonds Tumble: Markets WrapThe deal to settle SVB’s fate could help tamp down some

  • Banking crisis threatens to ignite credit crunch for US households: What to know

    Upheaval within the banking sector has raised the risk of a "credit crunch" in the U.S., which would make lending standards drastically more restrictive.

  • These 2 Valuation Metrics Have Been Infallible for 25 Years: Here's Where They Say Stocks Head Next

    These valuation tools have been highly successful in forecasting the direction of stock market movements for the past quarter of a century.

  • Feds may throw struggling First Republic Bank a lifeline by expanding emergency lending program

    Federal authorities are reportedly considering an expansion of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program to help banks like First Republic Bank shore up their balance sheet.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...