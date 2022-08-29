Investing in Vmoto (ASX:VMT) five years ago would have delivered you a 376% gain

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) share price. It's 376% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 7.0% over a week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 0.2% in the last week.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Vmoto became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Vmoto has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Vmoto's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Vmoto shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 21% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 37% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vmoto (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

