Investing in WANdisco (LON:WAND) a year ago would have delivered you a 179% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) share price has soared 179% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 98% gain in the last three months. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 94% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

WANdisco isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

WANdisco actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 4.7%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 179% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on WANdisco

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that WANdisco shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 179% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that WANdisco is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

