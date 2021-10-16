Investing in Wellington Drive Technologies (NZSE:WDT) a year ago would have delivered you a 150% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Wellington Drive Technologies Limited (NZSE:WDT) share price has soared 150% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 63% over the last quarter. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 3.5% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Wellington Drive Technologies

Wellington Drive Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Wellington Drive Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 4.0%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 150%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Wellington Drive Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Wellington Drive Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 150% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Wellington Drive Technologies you should be aware of.

Wellington Drive Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

