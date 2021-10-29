Investing in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) five years ago would have delivered you a 803% gain

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) shares for the last five years, while they gained 794%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 70% gain in the last three months. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, WiseTech Global managed to grow its earnings per share at 110% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 55% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 156.03, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for WiseTech Global the TSR over the last 5 years was 803%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that WiseTech Global shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 81% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 55%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand WiseTech Global better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that WiseTech Global is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

