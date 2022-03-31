Investing in Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) three years ago would have delivered you a 125% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) share price is 107% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock!

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for Yellow Pages

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last three years, Yellow Pages failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 6.3% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the dividend is higher than it was preciously, so that may have assisted the share price. It could be that the company is reaching maturity and dividend investors are buying for the yield.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Yellow Pages has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Yellow Pages stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Yellow Pages the TSR over the last 3 years was 125%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Yellow Pages provided a TSR of 12% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 12% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Yellow Pages .

Of course Yellow Pages may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Class-action lawsuit hinges on whether kids can sue Nintendo

    A proposed class-action lawsuit against Nintendo over malfunctioning controllers now hinges on whether two children can sue the house of Mario and Zelda.Driving the news: Lawyers for families suing Nintendo in the case Sanchez et. al. v. Nintendo of America say in a new court filing that an arbitrator has ruled that two mothers in the case can’t proceed with a class action. But they intend for the children to press on.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • Investing in Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) five years ago would have delivered you a 68% gain

    When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Comedians on when a joke goes wrong - and that Oscars slap

    The BBC spoke with comedians around the world about what it's like when a gag lands really, really badly.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Bounce

    Sure, you might still see some mentions of a Nasdaq bear market here and there. Fintech stocks were hit especially hard in the big Nasdaq sell-off in recent months. Block's (NYSE: SQ) shares plunged nearly 70% from their peak at one point.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Digital Issues a 2022 Warning. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Shares of Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital were down more than 30% in premarket trading Wednesday after posting a revenue miss for its fiscal fourth-quarter and a 2022 outlook warning. Co-Chairman and CEO Greg Beard said in a news release the company has faced significant challenges. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Stronghold Digital (ticker: SDIG) averaged a hash rate of approximately 0.3 EH/s. The Company estimates it will average a hash rate of approximately 0.9 EH/s for the first quarter of 2022.

  • 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the inversion of the yield curve matters, no matter what Wall Street says

    Many analysts have said the inversion of the yield curve no longer matters. DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach had a simple message: "Don't believe them."

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $22.17, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day.

  • Bitcoin Prices Shake Off Pressure from a Crypto Heist. A Prominent Whale Is Growing Even Bigger.

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence group run by Michael Saylor, is using a bitcoin-collateralized loan to increase its crypto holdings.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Regular income streams can make it easier for retail investors to withstand the current market volatility.

  • How Much is Charles Munger Worth?

    American businessman and investor Charles Munger, best-known as Warren Buffet's business partner and vice-chairman of holding company Berkshire Hathaway, announced a partial retirement at age 98....

  • Why Anil Ambani had to quit the boards of his own companies

    Once the world's sixth-richest billionaire, Anil Ambani declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks in 2020.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins Deal for KC-135 Air Refueling Jet Program

    Boeing (BA) is set to supply horizontal stabilizers for KC-135 jets.

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari raises $77.5 million Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has raised a total of $77.5 million for its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. Co-founder and CEO Reymund Rollan told TechCrunch that GrowSari raised again because it wants to expand its fintech offerings for store owners and build its supplier marketplace, including commodities.

  • Ethereum Merge Sparks Supply-Squeeze Price Jump Over 40%. Should You Buy?

    Several factors are cutting the available supply of Ethereum on crypto exchanges, driving up the price of the ETH coin.