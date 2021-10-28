Investis Digital Announces Channel Partnership with News Direct

Partnership Provides Clients Access to Dynamic, Efficient and Flexible News Distribution Services

Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced its channel partnership with News Direct, a state-of-the-art news and content distribution service founded by former Business Wire president, Gregg Castano, designed to meet the demands of modern media outreach. The partnership signals the coming together of two strategic advisors who will leverage their skills, solutions, and proprietary approaches to better serve their clients within the PR, IR, and corporate communications community.

This partnership will provide Investis Digital clients a seamless transition when working within its Connect.ID Intelligence to distribute a press release at a fraction of the time, effort, and cost of other legacy wire services. News Direct has disrupted the traditional financial news and earnings distribution workflow with its industry-first feature, SimpliFi™. Now, busy IROs can save valuable time—and likely thousands of dollars—while maintaining total control and protecting pre-market data with the highest security protocols in the industry. Further, every News Direct public company distribution includes insightful analytics and an Equity Impact Report to track the impact of your market-moving news in real-time.

David Corchado, Global CDO of Investis Digital commented, “The Investis Digital-News Direct partnership is a combination of services that we believe will not only complement each other but will also bolster the best-in-class experience clients have with us. With an “always-on” news cycle, the demand on PR and IR professionals is greater now more than ever, and being able to provide a solution that observes the highest security protocols in the industry was important to us and was a big part of what made this alliance an easy one.”

“Legacy newswires, which so many brands have relied on for decades to distribute their company news, remain tethered to a traditional model. At News Direct we have reimagined every step of the news distribution workflow to meet the modern-day demands of IR and PR professionals.” said, Gregg Castano, CEO, News Direct.“ We are proud to partner with Investis Digital, which has earned its reputation as a leader in providing compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to build meaningful connections.”

News Direct recently announced that it is now offering clients the ability to augment their distribution and amplify their message with DB Direct, an in-platform global media database powered by Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) by pinpoint targeting journalists and influencers.

To learn more about News Direct, please visit https://newsdirect.com.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Over time we have gained deep sector knowledge, invested in leading technologies, and built lasting and trusted relationships with more than1600 global companies, including Ascential, Anglo American, Rolls-Royce, Fruit of the Loom and Vodafone.

Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content™, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance.

We tell brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message. We build and run intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service. We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.

This unique blend of expertise, technology and “always on” service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit: www.InvestisDigital.com

About News Direct

News Direct provides news and content distribution for PR, IR, Corporate Communications and Marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely reimagined, intuitive workflow, industry-leading security, transparent, flat-rate pricing and actionable analytics. Further, News Direct has deployed an array of innovation including advanced automation, isolation cloud technology and custom software for the most dynamic, efficient and flexible platform available today. To learn more visit newsdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

