Investis Holding SA (VTX:IREN) Is Yielding 3.1% - But Is It A Buy?

Today we'll take a closer look at Investis Holding SA (VTX:IREN) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

In this case, Investis Holding pays a decent-sized 3.1% dividend yield, and has been distributing cash to shareholders for the past three years. A 3.1% yield does look good. Could the short payment history hint at future dividend growth? There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Investis Holding for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

SWX:IREN Historical Dividend Yield, November 13th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Investis Holding paid out 21% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. With a cash payout ratio of 129%, Investis Holding's dividend payments are poorly covered by cash flow. While Investis Holding's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Investis Holding to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Is Investis Holding's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Investis Holding has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Investis Holding has net debt of 12.71 times its EBITDA, which we think carries substantial risk if earnings aren't sustainable.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Investis Holding has EBIT of 10.85 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate. Adequate interest cover may make the debt look safe, relative to companies with a lower interest cover ratio. However with such a large mountain of debt overall, we're cautious of what could happen if interest rates rise.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Investis Holding's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. The dividend has not fluctuated much, but with a relatively short payment history, we can't be sure this is sustainable across a full market cycle. Its most recent annual dividend was CHF2.35 per share, effectively flat on its first payment three years ago.