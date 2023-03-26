Investis Holding (VTX:IREN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CHF2.50

Investis Holding SA's (VTX:IREN) investors are due to receive a payment of CHF2.50 per share on 9th of May. The dividend yield is 2.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Investis Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Investis Holding was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 63.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 45%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Investis Holding Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Investis Holding has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was CHF2.35, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CHF2.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.0% per annum over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Investis Holding has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Investis Holding's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Investis Holding's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Investis Holding has been making. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Investis Holding (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about. Is Investis Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

