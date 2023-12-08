Investiture ceremony for Circuit Judge Brad King

From State Attorney Brad King to Circuit Judge Brad King.

King was elected as the top prosecutor for the 5th Judicial Circuit, which covers Marion, Citrus, Levy, Sumter and Hernando counties, in 1988 and spent 32 years in office.

The career prosecutor left office, went into semi-retirement, and later decided to go (back) to law enforcement recruit school. The longtime attorney had been a sheriff's deputy before entering law school.

Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon administers the oath of office during Brad King's investiture on Friday.

King joined the Ocala Police Department as a reserve officer two years ago. He stayed on the job until Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to fill the spot of retired Circuit Judge Richard Singletary in September.

On Friday, King was joined by family, friends, well-wishers, lawyers and fellow judges inside Courtroom 1 at the Marion County Judicial Center to celebrate his investiture.

Remarks about the new Judge King

Administrative Judge Lisa Herndon presided over the ceremony, which was attended by close to 100 people.

In her remarks, Herndon, once an assistant state attorney who worked for King, noted that her former boss had duty over the recent Thanksgiving holiday, along with his usual workload, and handled it all "with grace and style." Herndon said King has embraced his new job and "he led by example" when she worked for him.

Former State Attorney Brad King was sworn in as a circuit judge Friday at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala. King, center, poses with other judges after his investiture ceremony. In attendance were family, friends, colleagues and fellow jurists.

Also among the speakers were King's children. Andrew King, general counsel of the Department of Education, said he learned three principles from his father: service, justice and leadership.

Andrew King at his father's investiture on Friday.

Daughter Brooke Keller King, an assistant state attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit, said her father is a man of few words. She said her father loves people, is always there for others, and does what's right.

She said their family home is open to anyone who needs help. She recalled how her father was by her mother's side when she battled breast cancer. Brooke told her father she loved him more than he would ever know.

Chase King, a detective at the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said his father is his role model. He hopes one day to be like him.

Chase King spoke at his father's investiture on Friday.

Tim McCourt is a former assistant state attorney who now is president of the Marion County Bar Association and general counsel for the Marion County Sheriff's Office. He said King took a chance on him when he was in law school. McCourt said King set a professional tone at the SAO.

Oliver King, the judge's adopted son, presented King with his gavel. Herndon administered the oath of office.

In his speech, King said he loves his job. If he had followed his dream, he said, he would have been an Air Force fighter pilot. But he went to law school and followed what God called him to do.

King told the audience to always treat everyone with dignity and respect and to always do the right thing.

