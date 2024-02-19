Investiture ceremony for Circuit Judge Lance Neff set for Friday in Tallahassee

The investiture of Circuit Judge Lance E. Neff will be held this Friday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. in the Leon County Courthouse, the 2nd Judicial Circuit's Court Administrator's Office announced.

Circuit Judge Lance Neff

His investiture, a ceremony in which a judge formally gets his robes and is sworn in, will be in courtroom 2-E and is open to the public.

Neff was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last October to take the place of the late Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll. He was assigned to preside over family court cases in Leon County.

Until his appointment, Neff had been general counsel for the Florida Department of Corrections since 2020, according to his bio. Before that, he worked for the Florida Office of the Attorney General and was in private practice.

Neff also is a lieutenant colonel in the Florida National Guard and serves as a judge advocate. He is currently the Chief of Military Justice for the Florida Army National Guard, his bio says.

He received his undergraduate degree in philosophy from Valdosta State University in 2001, his master's degree from Boston College (Weston Jesuit School of Theology) in 2003, and his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2006.

