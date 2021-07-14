Investment app M1 Finance raises $150 million in round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

·1 min read

(Reuters) - SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led a $150 million late-stage funding round in banking and investment app M1 Finance, lifting its valuation to $1.45 billion, the Chicago-based company said on Wednesday.

Founded in 2015, M1 manages over $4.5 billion in assets and pitches itself as an all-in-one money management platform that allows customers to invest, borrow and spend in one place.

Consumer-facing investment apps like M1 have seen an uptick in demand since last year as scores of stuck-at-home customers took to investing. Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc, which has filed for a U.S. stock market listing, revealed a frenetic pace of growth in 2020.

M1 has "experienced massive growth in the past year," Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Barnes said in a statement, and it plans to use the fresh capital to fund new products and features, hire more employees and improve customer service.

The latest round took M1's total funding above $300 million and saw participation from existing investors as well. The company raised capital through three consecutive rounds over the past year.

M1 counts technology-focused investment firm Coatue and Left Lane Capital among its investors.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

    ‘She was yelling things like ‘I know what you people do. You people eat your children. It’s your fault’,’ mother says

  • John Lewis and Waitrose could cut up to 1,000 store jobs

    Employees will be offered outplacement support and access to a retraining fund.

  • Baltimore security guard shoots two people at grocery store, killing one

    ‘We finally get to come outside, you know post Covid, but now you got to worry about getting shot’

  • San Francisco hits back at viral shoplifting videos insisting overall theft is down

    ‘The statistics are counter to the narrative,’ police chief says

  • 'Perfect everyday shirt': This $20 golf polo has racked up more than 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

    In addition to being an easy-to-wear staple, one top pick has also been winning over Amazon shoppers with its affordable price tag

  • Shooting at mall in Baltimore, suspect killed

    Two Baltimore city officers were shot and a suspect was killed while a U.S. Marshals' task force served a warrant. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspect was being sought for involvement in a June 19 homicide. (July 13)

  • These 3 Cannabis Companies Could Double Your Money Within 12 Months

    Over the past year, more and more multistate operators in the cannabis industry have been jockeying for top positions as additional states legalize the medical and/or recreational use of marijuana. Three companies that have been actively pursuing growth through expansion and acquisition in the cannabis market are Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F), Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF). The latest of those to initiate coverage is Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett, who expects the cannabis market to grow at a rapid compound annual rate of 14% through 2030.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    On the verge of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, this high-yield stock has what it takes to keep paying you in good times and bad.

  • Sell These 4 Toxic Stocks to Avoid Losing Money Overnight

    Toxic stocks are vulnerable to external shocks, burdened with high debt and bound to result in loss for investors over time. Discard such stocks from your portfolio right away to avoid losses.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Jump Around 40%, Says JPMorgan

    Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    With a 6.8% dividend yield, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its liquids operations account for a little more than half of its earnings, while natural gas and other midstream operations make up its remaining earnings. Enbridge's liquids pipelines are strategically located, providing it with resilient cash flows even in volatile energy markets.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) crashed today, down by 10% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, after the company announced it is conducting a secondary offering. The news comes just a few months after ChargePoint completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The secondary offering is being launched in order for existing shareholders, primarily early venture capital (VC) funds, to sell stock in an orderly fashion.

  • Wells Fargo's Dividend Hike and Stock Buyback Plan Are a Good Start

    Following the removal of restrictions by the Federal Reserve, Wells Fargo increased its dividend and announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan.

  • Duke Energy Rewards Shareholders with Dividend Hike

    Energy company Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) recently announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.985 per share, a hike of 2.1% from its previous dividend of $0.965 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2021. Following the news release, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $101.53 in Monday’s trading session. Based on Monday’s closing price, the annual dividend yield of the company now stands at 3.9%. Duke Energy h

  • 3 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    Economic cycles result in changes to the business landscape, while the recent pandemic has further altered human habits and practices. A strong competitive moat, coupled with healthy fundamentals, lends further support as to why these businesses can thrive over years or even decades. American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is in a sweet spot right now.

  • Cathie Wood Sells China Tech Stocks, Warning of Valuation Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has been selling Chinese tech stocks, with holdings in one of the firm’s funds falling to the lowest on record as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies.China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1% from 8% as recently as February, while that of the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has fallen to 5.4%, the lowest compared to month-end figures since Bloomberg began compiling the data in October 2014

  • USD/INR: Rupee Snaps Three-Day Gaining String, Down 12 Paise In Early Trade

    The Indian rupee snapped three-day gains, depreciating by over 12 paise against the U.S. dollar in early trade Wednesday as the firm greenback and volatile domestic equities weighed on the battered Asian currency.

  • Lucid Motors Sees Second-Half Production Start, Plant Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc., the Saudi-backed electric-vehicle startup waiting to go public via a blank-check company, remains on schedule to start production and deliveries of its debut electric vehicles this year.The company has finished its preproduction phase after a series of delays, executives said on call with investors Tuesday, days ahead of a shareholder vote on its listing. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company that’s merging with Lucid, Churchill Capital Corp IV, rose

  • Oil-Spewing Refiner Seeks Bankruptcy After EPA Orders Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery that was once one of the largest in North America filed for bankruptcy after a series of environmental breaches and a government-ordered shut down, highlighting pressures faced by the oil industry to curb its environmental impact.Limetree Bay Refining LLC sought creditor protection on Monday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted its operations earlier this year. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 un