Investment app provider Robinhood is seeking a chief compliance officer for its crypto unit

Robinhood, a stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrency investment app provider, is hiring a chief compliance officer for its cryptocurrency unit, Robinhood Crypto, LLC.

According to a job posting on the company's website, Robinhood is looking for a person to manage day-to-day cryptocurrency compliance operations. The key responsibilities of the new hire would be to manage regulatory reporting, execute a strong anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) program, and to lead the annual Robinhood Crypto AML audit, among other operations.

Regarding basic requirements for the role, the applicants should have a bachelor’s degree and over 8 years of compliance experience, preferably in financial services or tech companies. The position is based in Robinhood’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Robinhood launched the cryptocurrency trading service in Feb. 2018, and now operates in a total of 39 U.S. states, including New York with a BitLicense in place.

Robinhood also recently won a nod from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate in the country. The company is well-funded, having raised $323 million in a Series E round earlier this year. It was also looking to get publicly listed through an initial public offering or IPO last year.