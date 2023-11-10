Investment company buys and merges H.C. Starck into new company

LEWISTON, MAINE — H.C. Starck Solutions has merged with Elmet Technologies.

The announcement came Thursday from the new owner, Anania & Associates Investment Company LLC, a Maine-based holding company centered on investing in and building U.S. manufacturing companies.

H.C Starck plant at the corner of Jay Street and Garfield in Coldwater.

Peter Anania, chairman at AAI and Elmet CEO, said there are plans to expand at the two H.C. Starck plants in Coldwater, Euclid, Ohio, and Elmet’s plant in Maine.

The acquisition created the largest U.S.-owned producer of tungsten and molybdenum materials and products, with nearly 400 employees across three facilities.

H.C. Starck employs 130 in Coldwater.

“Unifying our companies provides customers in defense, aerospace, medical, industrial furnaces, semiconductor, and other industries access to a single supplier with a more comprehensive portfolio of products and capabilities,” Anania said.

Anania partner Scott Knoll said of the expansion, “These future investments will build on the success of recent investments of spray dried and plasma densified additive manufacturing powders and 3D processing in Coldwater.”

There is new tungsten plate rolling technology in Euclid, Ohio.

Lewiston has a state-of-the-art tungsten sphere and cube fragmentation production operation.

“This combination will help ensure Made-in-the-USA continues in the tungsten and molybdenum sector for the next 100 years and beyond,” Knoll said.

H.C Starck offices and plant on Jay Street in Coldwater.

The combined company will continue to manufacture and supply all of its existing product lines, such as foil, sheet, plate, rod, blocks, bars, powder, cubes, spheres, and more.

“We also anticipate the development of new advanced materials, components, and solutions,” Knoll said.

The consolidated portfolio now includes products from the largest extrusion press for refractory metals to fine wire thinner than human hair.

