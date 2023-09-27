Ignore the consensus and buy Marks & Spencer

Groupthink is ubiquitous in the investment world. During periods of stock market and economic growth, few investors are willing to challenge the consensus that gains will continue in perpetuity. This results in them buying shares near the top of the market when there is limited potential for return.

Likewise, today’s lacklustre stock market and anaemic economy mean few investors are willing to contradict a downbeat majority view. As a result, many are avoiding shares, particularly in companies focused on the consumer such as Marks & Spencer.

In Questor’s view, the time to be most bullish about any company is when its short-term outlook is uncertain but its long-term prospects are about to improve. This creates a situation in which investors can buy high-quality companies at low prices before a significant rise in their profitability.

Marks & Spencer, for example, faces the prospect of further interest rate rises, continued high inflation, an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and snail-paced economic growth in the coming months. All of these factors could act as a drag on its financial performance in the short run.

However, inflation is expected to fall to 2pc within 18 months and interest rate rises should give way to cuts in the coming years. This should end the cost-of-living crisis and boost economic growth. The company, therefore, has an upbeat long-term outlook as the economic, stock market and monetary policy cycles ultimately turn.

Despite a rise of 54pc since they were tipped here in May 2021, Marks & Spencer’s shares still trade at a relatively attractive 13 times earnings. This suggests that while some investors are looking ahead to a period of buoyant financial performance, many others remain pessimistic. This means there is scope for further share price rises.

Its latest trading update, released last month, showed grounds for optimism. On a like-for-like basis, food sales rose by 11pc and clothing and homeware sales increased by 6pc in the first 19 weeks of the current financial year.

Crucially, profit margins were not sacrificed in favour of higher revenue. For the full year, the company now expects profits to be better than in the previous year and expects half-year results to show a “significant improvement” relative to earlier guidance.

Disappointingly, growth in online clothing and homeware sales was subdued. Indeed, the pandemic-driven boost to online retail has partially unravelled over recent years. In January 2021 a record 38pc of all retail sales in Britain were conducted online.

Since then the figure has fallen to around 25pc, although it has recently begun to pick up.

In Questor’s view, the longstanding trend towards digital retailing will persist thanks to the convenience it offers us.

Weak consumer confidence is also proving temporary. After an all-time low a year ago it has drastically improved over recent months. And while retail sales have been volatile this year, they improved in August and are likely to further increase as the cost-of-living crisis abates. This should provide an improving operating environment for retailers such as M&S.

With a net gearing ratio of 91pc and net interest costs covered 13 times by operating profits in its most recent financial year, the company has the financial means to overcome short-term economic uncertainty and capitalise on a long-term recovery.

It also aims to reduce costs by £150m in the current financial year to support profit margins, while a planned return of its dividend this year suggests growing management confidence in its prospects.

Many of today’s nervous investors will, of course, choose to wait until the company’s profits and share price have further risen before they buy its shares. They may fear that inflation will fail to fall to 2pc, interest rates will rise significantly and a recession is ahead.

While the short-term outlook is uncertain, history suggests they will be wrong over the long run. Investors who challenge their view and instead look ahead to improving operating conditions for Marks & Spencer are likely to be further rewarded via share price growth.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: MKS

Share price at close: 235.9p

