Investment funds will be forced to drop ‘ethical’ names under greenwashing ban

Investment managers overstating their funds’ sustainable credentials will be forced to drop their “ethical” labels under a greenwashing ban.

In a policy statement published on Tuesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – the City watchdog – announced that from May next year investment managers will be subject to an “anti-greenwashing” rule.

The new rule means firms must not mislead investors about a fund’s sustainable or environmental characteristics, or they will face enforcement penalties.

The term “greenwashing” was invented to describe investment managers and financial professionals marketing funds to consumers as green or sustainable, even though they are not.

Greenwashing concerns have grown as investment managers have increasingly marketed funds as meeting “environmental, sustainable and governance (ESG)” criteria, despite in some cases investing in fossil-fuel giants and weapons manufacturers.

From July 31, investment managers will be able to use a new traffic light system of labels for their funds: sustainability focus, sustainability improvers, sustainability impact, and sustainability mixed goals.

To qualify for these labels, which will be chosen by investment managers but provided and approved by the FCA, 70pc of companies in a fund must meet environmental and sustainability criteria.

There are around 650 UK funds that will come under the labelling rules next year.

The FCA will supervise this process and can strip funds of their sustainable labels, or impose stricter enforcement measures on firms if investment managers have been misleading consumers and the FCA about how sustainable a fund is.

Investment managers must also identify and disclose to consumers any other assets held in a fund for other reasons, such as cash, derivatives, or companies that do not meet their sustainability criteria.

The FCA said these disclosures will lead to greater transparency, as investors will have a “comprehensive understanding of what exactly is included in their investment”.

They must also set out an action plan if companies held in a sustainably-labelled fund do not make adequate progress toward certain sustainability objectives.

Firms offering non-sustainable funds must also produce and publish a statement for investors to clarify the reasons why a fund does not have a sustainable label. They must also do the same for funds that have the new sustainable labels and include what companies are in a fund.

The new rules are for funds offered by asset managers and investment houses, but the City watchdog said on Tuesday that it could widen the scope of the regime to pensions and overseas funds, as well as expanding the rules for financial advisers.

“We have been concerned that some firms may be making misleading or exaggerated sustainability-related claims about their investment products,” the FCA said.

“Consumers find it difficult to identify products that meet their sustainability preferences. This is not helped by a lack of standardised, accessible information and the use of unclear or confusing terms.

“Financial products that are marketed as sustainable should do as they claim and have the evidence to back it up.”

Earlier in November, the FCA said that investment managers with funds holding oil, gas, and mining companies were “not doing enough” to explain why they are holding polluting stocks in their sustainable portfolios.

The City watchdog’s crackdown on firms accused of greenwashing comes after it brought in its consumer duty rules over the summer. The rules require all financial firms to put their customers’ needs first

ESG funds hit their peak in 2021. A record £537bn flowed into sustainable funds globally, up from £449bn in 2020, according to data from analysts Refinitiv.

But nearly £2.5bn has flowed out of funds focused on environmental, social, and governance issues to the end of May this year, according to data from global funds network Calastone.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Index, a measure of companies investing in renewable energy, is down more than 35pc year-to-date due to soaring interest rates that have increased borrowing costs.

