Investment funds stocking up on US farmland in safe-haven bet

Leah Douglas
·4 min read
A cornfield on the Hodgen Farm In Roachdale

By Leah Douglas

(Reuters) - Investment funds have become voracious buyers of U.S. farmland, amassing over a million acres as they seek a hedge against inflation and aim to benefit from the growing global demand for food, according to data reviewed by Reuters and interviews with fund executives.

The trend worries some U.S. lawmakers who fear corporate interest will make agricultural land unaffordable for the next generation of farmers. Those lawmakers are floating a bill in Congress that would impose restrictions on the industry’s purchases.

Though their acreage is a small slice of the nearly 900 million acres of U.S. farmland, the pace of acquisitions by investment firms like Manulife Investment Management and Nuveen has quickened since the 2008 global financial crisis drove firms to seek new investment vehicles, according to Reuters interviews with fund managers and an analysis of data from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF).

The number of properties owned by such firms increased 231% between 2008 and the second quarter of 2023, and the value of those holdings rose more than 800% to around $16.2 billion, according to NCREIF's quarterly farmland index, which tracks the holdings of the seven largest firms in farmland investment.

Farmland offers steady returns even in periods of high inflation, and firms hope crop demand will remain steady as the United Nations predicts the world will need 60% more food by 2050 due to population growth.

Investment firm acquisitions are also outpacing farmland purchases by foreign entities, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Lawmakers debated this year whether to curtail foreign farmland ownership, concerned that adversaries might buy land to exert political influence. The Senate included a provision to ban farmland purchases by China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea in its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which has yet to be reconciled with the House version.

The number of acres owned by foreign entities increased 64% to about 40.8 million acres between 2010 and 2021, with the value doubling to about $72.5 billion, according to the most recent USDA data available.

NCREIF does not report the acreage owned by investment firms, but a Reuters review of company websites, sustainability reports, annual reports, federal filings and interviews with executives from six of the seven companies who report to the index found that together, they own about 1.65 million acres.

Paul Schadegg, vice president of real estate operations at Farmers National Company, a farm management firm, said that when investors enter the farmland market it can push up the price of the land.

"What they’ve done is establish a new floor," he said.

With the average age of farmers on the rise, high land costs are a hurdle for young and beginning farmers, said Tim Gibbons, communications director with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, an advocacy group.

"If the next generation isn’t enticed to come back to the farm," he said, "then who’s going to own that land?"

The average price of an acre of cropland reached a record $5,460 in 2023, according to USDA, up from $2,700 in 2010, driven by high commodity prices and strong demand, among other factors.

About 60% of U.S. farmland is farmer-owned and -operated, with the rest owned by non-farmer operators including individuals, trusts, and corporations, according to USDA.

"IT’S LIKE GOLD"

Investment firms say they buy farmland because it is resilient to inflation, offers stable returns through land leases and has limited downside risk, features that became more attractive after the 2008 financial crash pushed investors to build diversified portfolios.

"It’s a hard asset. It’s like gold. It’s not going anywhere," said David Gladstone, CEO of Gladstone Land, a real estate investment trust which owns 116,000 acres of farmland, mostly growing blueberries, strawberries, almonds, and other produce, across 15 states at a value of $1.6 billion.

The NCREIF farmland index has averaged an 11.4% annual return over the past 25 years, compared to 9.3% for the S&P 500 index, according to an August Gladstone investor presentation.

Farmland also offers growth potential as the demand for food rises globally, said the websites of Manulife, which owns 284,413 U.S. farm acres at a value of $3.3 billion according to its 2022 agricultural investments report, and Nuveen, which owns 751,000 U.S. farm acres at a value of $6.6 billion according to its 2023 sustainability report.

Both firms declined interview requests.

Policymakers are considering stricter guidelines on who can buy farmland for the next iteration of the five-year farm bill, which Congress was meant to pass this year but which will likely be pushed to next year due to Congressional gridlock.

A bill introduced in July by Senator Cory Booker, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and endorsed by 70 farm and rural groups, would curtail investment fund purchases and leases of farmland and ban large corporate investors from using USDA farm programs.

Federal programs like crop insurance and commodity subsidies can add to the appeal of investing in farmland because they curb risk, said Bruce Sherrick, director of the TIAA Center for Farmland Research at the University of Illinois.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Anna Driver)

Recommended Stories

  • Three in ten US adults still get their news from Facebook

    Even though Facebook has been moving away from providing its users with easy access to news over the past year, it apparently still remains a go-to source for current affairs in the US.

  • Threads introduces tags to help users categorize posts

    Tags are a key way for social media users seek out content, but so far they've been missing on Meta's fledgling Threads platform.

  • With Muse, Unity aims to give developers generative AI that's useful and ethical

    Unity is joining the rest of the gang in providing generative AI tools for its users, but has been careful (unlike some) to ensure those tools are built on a solidly non-theft-based foundation. Muse, the new suite of AI-powered tools, will start with texture and sprite generation, and graduate to animation and coding as it matures. The company announced these features alongside a cloud-based platform and the next big version of its engine, Unity 6, at its Unite conference in San Francisco.

  • Ida uses AI to prevent grocery food waste

    Ida is a relatively new French startup that wants to work with supermarkets and grocery stores to optimize new orders of fresh products, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and fish. Right now, grocery stores mostly rely on order sheets with a large number of columns that represent the reordering schedule. Supermarkets are either losing money or leaving potential revenue on the table.

  • EU faces privacy complaint over CSAM microtargeting ads it ran on X

    A microtargeted advertising controversy which has implicated European Union lawmakers in privacy-hostile practices banned by laws they had a hand in passing is the subject of a new complaint by privacy rights not-for-profit, noyb. The complaint against the EU Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs is being filed today, with the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), which oversees EU institutions' compliance with the bloc's data protection laws. It says it's also considering filing a complaint against X for providing tools that enabled EU staffers to target ads using categories related to political opinions and religious beliefs -- information that's known as "special category" data under the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

  • Refilled wants to save 100 million plastic bottles from the landfill

    The Australian government recently set new packaging regulations after an official review found just 18% of plastic packaging is recycled, falling far short of a 70% target by 2025. Refilled, a Sydney-based startup, wants to help with its smart drink dispensers, which are meant to be used with reusable bottles. Its mission is to save one million plastic bottles from the landfill, and early customers include Google.

  • Over 610,000 more college students will qualify for crucial grants after key changes to financial aid form

    Another 1.5 million will be able to receive the maximum Pell Grant award as a result of the FAFSA changes.

  • 9 million patients had data stolen after US medical transcription firm hacked

    Close to nine million patients had highly sensitive personal and health information stolen during a cyberattack on a U.S. medical transcription service earlier this year, representing one of the worst medical-related data breaches in recent times. The medical transcription company, Perry Johnson & Associates, or PJ&A, is a Henderson, Nevada-based company that provides transcription services to healthcare organizations and physicians for dictating and transcribing patient notes. In a legally required filing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, PJ&A said more than 8.95 million individuals are affected by the data breach that began as early as March 2023.

  • Microsoft unveils new AI tools Copilot Azure, Copilot for Service and Copilot Studio at Ignite event

    Copilot, Microsoft's brand of generative AI technologies, promises to be a big moneymaker for the company, with one analyst predicting that it could generate $10 billion in annualized revenue by 2026. Despite a staggered and somewhat confusing rollout, 40% of companies in the Fortune 100 were testing Copilot by fall, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Forrester predicts, meanwhile, that 6.9 million U.S. knowledge workers will be using some form of Copilot in 2024.

  • Jumbo loans: How to buy a higher-priced house in 2023

    Here's what you need to know about jumbo mortgages in 2023.

  • International travel demand is at record highs, and Delta's CEO says that won't change anytime soon

    Resolving to see the world after COVID-era lockdowns, some international travelers remain undeterred amid inflation and geopolitical turmoil.

  • Where homebuyers want to live reverts back to pre-pandemic norms, new report finds

    The median miles between a buyer’s new home and the previous residence dropped to 20 miles in 2023 from 50 miles in 2022.

  • Researchers use magnetic fields for non-invasive blood glucose monitoring

    A biotech research firm has developed a tool that can measure your blood glucose levels without a finger prick.

  • The best gifts for pet parents that aren’t just leashes and dog toys

    These gifts for pet parents will make them and maybe their pets happy, too. The post The best gifts for pet parents that aren’t just leashes and dog toys appeared first on In The Know.

  • The 7 Best Xbox Black Friday 2023 deals we're eyeing right now

    Score massive savings on everything from a shiny new Xbox to controllers, peripherals, and games.

  • ‘I burned you a CD?’: Gen Z daughter fails mom’s ’90s, early 2000s technology test, makes everyone feel old

    A TikTok creator's young daughter failed to recognize MySpace Tom, didn't know what "burning a CD" meant and couldn't fathom a time where instant messaging was a revolution instead of the norm. The post ‘I burned you a CD?’: Gen Z daughter fails mom’s ’90s, early 2000s technology test, makes everyone feel old appeared first on In The Know.

  • Goldman Sachs sees limited upside to stocks in 2024 as market rallies

    Goldman Sachs sees the majority of the S&P 500's gains for 2024 coming late in the year when investors get clarity on the timing of rate cuts and US elections conclude.

  • Martian's tool automatically switches between LLMs to reduce costs

    Shriyash Upadhyay and Etan Ginsberg, AI researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, are of the opinion that many large AI companies are sacrificing basic research in pursuit of developing competitive, powerful AI models. The duo blame market dynamics: when companies raise substantial funds, the majority usually goes toward efforts to stay ahead of rivals rather than studying fundamentals. "During our research on LLMs [at UPenn,] we observed these concerning trends in the AI industry," Upadhyay and Ginsberg told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Why Norrsken founder Niklas Adalberth is betting on Africa

    In 2016, Niklas Adalberth, co-founder of Klarna, exited the buy now, pay later giant to establish the Norrsken Foundation, a nonprofit organization grounded in the principles of effective altruism. While at Klarna, Adalberth immersed himself in the intricacies of credit ratings, offerings, and payments. The concept of Norrsken was to foster and invest in both for-profit enterprises and nonprofit entities to make a positive societal impact.

  • U.S. and China reach a deal on fighting climate change. Here's what it means.

    The two superpowers jointly announced on Wednesday they have agreed to a deal to rapidly increase the share of energy that comes from renewable sources and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.