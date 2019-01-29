Investment Managers' Earnings on Jan 30: IVZ, BEN, AMP, SEIC

Over the last several quarters, investment managers (part of the broader Finance sector) performed decently with some quarterly volatility. Nonetheless, this time, the trend is likely to get reversed amid a tough operating backdrop.



The S&P 500 Index ended the October-December quarter in red, having lost almost 14%. Additionally, the U.S. equity market recorded negative returns amid significant volatility. Investors’ concerns related to slowdown in global economic growth, trade war, uncertainty related to Brexit and the Fed’s stance related to future rate hikes were primary reasons for the disappointing equity market performance.



Therefore, asset managers have recorded a substantial increase in asset outflows. Thus, assets under management (AUM) are expected to record a decline in the quarter. Further, strengthening of the U.S. dollar might impact the global diversified AUM mix unfavorably.



Also, rise in operating expenses, fueled by marketing and investments in technology, might impede bottom-line growth.



Some investment managers, including BlackRock, Inc. BLK and Federated Investors, Inc. FII have already come out with their results. Both BlackRock and Federated Investors witnessed year-over-year decline in earnings.



Notably, per our Earnings Preview, overall earnings for the finance sector in the quarter are expected to be up 19.2% year over year. This compares unfavorably with the prior-quarter growth of 31.8%.



Let’s take a look at the four major investment management stocks that are slated to report on Jan 30.



Invesco IVZ is scheduled to report fourth quarter and 2018 results, before the opening bell. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and Earnings ESP of -3.11%, the chances of the company beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter are low this time around.



Invesco’s AUM are expected to decline in the to-be-reported quarter. Significant volatility and corrections in equity markets resulted in substantial outflows during the fourth quarter. (Read more: Net Outflows, Volatility to Hurt Invesco's Q4 Earnings)



Notably, Invesco doesn’t have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Franklin Resources BEN is scheduled to announce first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, before the opening bell. Weak equity markets and unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations are expected to result in lower AUM, on a sequential basis. (Read more: Weak Equity Markets to Impact Franklin’s Q1 Earnings)



Further, chances of Franklin Resources beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate are less this time as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Nonetheless, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

Ameriprise Financial AMP is scheduled to report fourth quarter and 2018 results after the market closes. Based on expectations of improved advisor productivity, the Advice & Wealth Management segment is likely to record growth in assets. On cost front, operating expenses are expected to increase in the to-be-reported quarter due to advertising campaign and technology upgrades. (Read more: What’s in the Cards for Ameriprise in Q4 Earnings?)



With a Zacks Rank #3 and Earnings ESP of 0.00%, we can't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ameriprise this time around.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, as shown in the chart below: