Investment Research Firm Says Coinbase Revenue to Decline Despite Beating Estimates

Sebastian Sinclair
·2 min read

Despite Coinbase beating analysts’ estimates on transaction revenue on Tuesday, a U.S. investment research firm still thinks the biggest U.S. crypto exchange is overvalued.

The exchange, the largest in the U.S. by trading volume, posted $1.9 billion in transaction revenue for Q2, exceeding expectations of around $1.57 billion, CoinDesk reported.

Though according to Nashville-based firm New Constructs’ CEO David Trainer, the results, while impressive, are not good enough to justify the company’s “very expensive” valuation of around $56 billion.

Related: PNC Bank Is Planning a Crypto Offering With Coinbase

“Coinbase will likely not be able to sustain blowout earnings going forward thanks to rising competition in the cryptocurrency trading space,” said Trainer. As such, New Constructs expects the exchange’s margins and future revenue growth rates to fall as competition from the likes of Binance, Gemini, and Kraken “eat into its business.”

It isn’t the first time the research firm has criticized Coinbase’s value. The company In May the predicted that exchange’s share price would fall to $100. Coinbase’s share price did fall to an all-time low of $208 on May 19, but has managed to claw back losses and is currently trading around $269 per share.

Still, amid the backdrop of regulatory developments and U.S. politicians wanting their slice of the “crypto trading pie” in the form of taxes, Trainer argues Coinbase investors should be wary.

“At current levels, Coinbase’s stock remains terribly overvalued,” said Trainer, who points to a need for Coinbase to attain higher revenue than established rivals like Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Related: Coinbase Rakes In $1.9B in Transaction Revenue in Q2, Beating Estimates

The CEO also points to Coinbase’s dependency on the spot price of bitcoin for its transaction revenue growth, noting that as bitcoin prices move up or down, so too does the exchange’s share price.

Indeed, as a result of bitcoin’s shaky performance during the second half of the year, the exchange has warned that monthly transacting users and trading volume would be lower in Q3 compared to Q2.

“Hints of lower volumes in Q3 coupled with July’s crypto market volatility has led to a mild retracement to the US$270 level,” Toby Chapple, head of trading at digital asset firm Zerocap, told CoinDesk via Telegram.

Yet despite lower expectations for Q3, the digital asset firm said Coinbase’s revenue is diversifying into other cryptos, which is helping to capture thematic decentralized finance flows.

“Ultimately we expect a buoyant share price into the rest of this month given the supply shifts in Ethereum, and expected sentiment growth from traders and investors,” said Chapple.

Related Stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Changing Crypto Trading Patterns Reveal the Market’s Power Shift to the West

    Blockchain data firm Kaiko analyzed trading activity on centralized exchanges from different days and time zones.

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 expectations, notes Q3 trading volume is trending lower

    After the bell today, Coinbase reported another period of impressive results in its second quarter earnings report. During the quarter, Coinbase's total revenue reached $2.23 billion, which helped the company generate net income of $1.61 billion in the three-month period. The company benefited from a one-time line item worth $737.5 million, which stemmed from what Coinbase described as a "tax benefit" from its direct listing earlier in the quarter.

  • Bluebird Stock Crashes To 7-Year Low After FDA Pauses Gene Therapy Test

    Bluebird Bio said Monday the FDA paused one of its gene therapy studies due to safety concerns, and BLUE stock collapsed.

  • The Node: Crypto Gets Political

    Crypto is about to reshape the face of U.S. politics, as those with the most at stake learn they need to pay to protect their interests.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Rep. Brady predicts infrastructure bill will hit 'more difficult sledding' in the house

    Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest with the bipartisan infrastructure bill.&nbsp;

  • Coinbase Q2 results handily exceed estimates as trading volume, users surge

    Coinbase reported second-quarter results after market close on Tuesday.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • Barstool Owner Ignores Net Gaming Revenues in $2B Score Purchase

    Penn National Gaming recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Score Media and Gaming for around $2 billion ($34/share, +87% premium to prior day’s close). Unlike most recent sports betting mergers and acquisitions, though, this deal does not appear to be about user acquisition within the burgeoning U.S. market. “Barstool […]

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.