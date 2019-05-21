InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GeneNews' Launch of its First Awareness Campaign on Prostate Cancer Using Animated "Gary the Prostate" - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - GeneNews Limited (TSX: GEN), a life sciences company specializing in blood-based biomarker tests for early cancer detection, has launched the company's first awareness campaign on prostate cancer. The awareness program cleverly uses the animated "Gary the Prostate" to introduce viewers to the subject of prostate cancer. To view the full video and learn more about Gary's campaign go to www.mycancerrisk.info/gary.

James Howard-Tripp, CEO, stated: "We wanted an approach to get people talking more openly about prostate health and conditions that affect the prostate. Gary allows us to do this in a relatable and engaging way. Many people feel embarrassed to talk about prostate cancer or even know what the prostate looks like or what it does. This is a way to start the conversation and create awareness."

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2019 there will be approximately 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer and 31,620 deaths. About 1 male in 9 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime, with prostate cancer developing mainly in older men and in African-American men.

The video campaign follows Gary when he finds out that he has an elevated PSA and is faced with the possibility of having a prostate biopsy and how it might affect him. To view the second video in the series and learn about Gary's choices go to www.mycancerrisk.info/garypsa.

While Prostate Specific Antigen, better known as "PSA" is currently the most used screening test for prostate cancer, it is widely recognized that PSA results can indicate the possibility of prostate cancer when none is present.

Fortunately, Gary advocated for himself and learned about a new test for prostate cancer called the Prostate Health Index (phi). The Prostate Health Index is an FDA approved blood test that can help differentiate prostate cancer from benign prostate conditions in men with elevated PSA. The Prostate Health Index, which utilizes three different PSA markers (PSA, freePSA, and p2PSA) is fast becoming the "second opinion" for men with elevated PSA who want more information before deciding to move forward with a prostate biopsy.

Gary and his doctor used the Prostate Health Index and since Gary's phi score was low, he avoided a prostate biopsy and is now in active surveillance with his urologist and may be retested with phi at a later date.

James Howard-Tripp, CEO, added: "Gary's story is not an unusual one. In fact, 70% of men with an elevated PSA who have a biopsy do not have cancer."

Concerned patients can now initiate a physician order for the Prostate Health Index at www.mycancerrisk.info/phi.

Once an order is submitted, GeneNews will connect the patient with a physician in its U.S. based telehealth partner network who can prescribe the test after confirming the patient is eligible. GeneNews will then connect the patient with a convenient blood draw location or mobile phlebotomist. The test is processed at GeneNews' wholly owned accredited laboratory, Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory, located in Richmond, Virginia. Results are reported back to the ordering telehealth physician who will review the results with the patient. Patients are advised to share their test report with their regular healthcare professionals so that results can be integrated into their treatment plans.

GeneNews, dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for early cancer detection, provides advanced diagnostics to help physicians identify a number of different cancers in their patients at the earliest possible stage when it is the most curable.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.GeneNews.com, contact James R. Howard-Tripp, Chairman & CEO, at 905-209-2030 or email jhoward-tripp@genenews.com. For investor relations contact Jerome Cliché, Financial Communication Advisor, at 514-815-8799 or email jcliche@genenews.com.