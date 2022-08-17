Investments & Wealth Institute Names Michael Mastey as Director of Sales

Denver, Colorado --News Direct-- Investments & Wealth Institute

The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute), announced today that it has named Michael Mastey as its director of sales. In this role, Mastey will lead the Institute’s sales strategy, business development initiatives and revenue generation.

With broad sales and national account management experience in the financial services industry, Mastey brings a unique industry perspective on strategies to drive sales and revenue growth. He previously served as principal of Alpha Spear Advisory in New Canaan, Connecticut, with prior roles at FLX Networks, Inc., PNC Capital Advisors, LLC, Bear Stearns Asset Management and Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael to the Institute team,” said Tim Whiting, chief revenue officer, Investments & Wealth Institute. “Michael’s wealth of industry knowledge and extensive experience managing teams will help us continue to grow our business.”

In this newly added position, Mastey will oversee the Institute’s corporate relationship management, business development initiatives and revenue growth for the organization’s education and sponsorship programs. He will report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Tim Whiting and will oversee the sales and certification enrollment teams with a focus on the growth of the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certifications.

“I’m excited to join the Institute team at such a dynamic time,” shared Mastey. “I look forward to supporting the team in growing the business and continuing to foster relationships with the Institute’s current roster of stellar partners.”

To learn more about partnerships, sponsorships, exhibits, advertising, educational programs, and research opportunities, please click here.

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications — Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) — the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly practical education to more than 20,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients.

Maureen Walker

+1 303-850-3202

mwalker@i-w.org

https://investmentsandwealth.org

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/investments-and-wealth-institute-names-michael-mastey-as-director-of-sales-878780577

