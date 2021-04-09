Investor admits to wire fraud charges

Apr. 9—BEVERLY — A Beverly man who convinced investors to give him hundreds of thousands of dollars, which he then used to fund a luxe lifestyle and repay earlier investors, pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of wire fraud.

Tanmaya Kabra, 27, has already reached a plea agreement in the case.

Judge Denise Casper set sentencing for Aug. 31, following completion of a pre-sentencing investigation. His attorney and prosecutors will also be allowed to submit sentencing memos prior to that hearing.

Federal prosecutors say that over the course of his scheme, Kabra lured more than 20 investors to give him "in excess of $1.5 million" by promising dramatic returns of 20 or 30% on short-term investments.

As part of plea negotiations, they narrowed the case down to four victims who invested varying amounts of funds with Kabra. Kabra and federal prosecutors entered a plea agreement last month.

Kabra portrayed himself as a successful entrepreneur and investor offering "lucrative and low- or no-risk returns on their investments," a federal prosecutor said in court.

While some of the funds were used for legitimate purposes, however, one investor unwittingly helped Kabra buy a boat from a Peabody marina in the summer of 2018.

Other funds were used to repay earlier investors, as well as to pay off credit card debts.

The investors gave Kabra as much as $250,000 to invest in short-term deals.

To allay concerns about risk, he would tell investors that the deals were secured by collateral or even personally guaranteed by himself.

When the investments were not repaid right away, Kabra offered excuses, claiming that he'd made an error in a wire transfer to one investor, claiming his funds were tied up because of an SEC or IRS verification another time, and claiming that funds had recently been deposited but needed to clear.

Eventually he used funds from a loan to partially repay one investor, then used funds from a later investor to repay the rest — along with the loan.

In a statement last month, Kabra's lawyer said his client wants to accept responsibility for his actions and move forward with his life.

