NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grubhub Inc. ("Grubhub" or "the Company") (NYSE: GRUB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Grubhub securities between July 30, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (2) Grubhub's new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (3) Grubhub's vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive restaurant partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive non-partnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (4) Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company's profitability; and (5) as a result, Grubhub's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Grubhub you have until January 21, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---grubhub-inc-grub---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-january-21-2020-300964270.html

