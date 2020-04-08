Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of HF Foods Group Inc.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF Foods" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG). A class action securities lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased HFF securities between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report claiming that HF Foods engaged in "massive undisclosed related-party transactions," that shareholder money was "spent on exotic supercars," and that the Company had an "outrageous fundamental valuation."

Following this news, HF Food's shares fell $2.52 per share, or over 20%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Company and certain officers and/or directors also named as defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions, (2) HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds, (3) HF Foods was "gaming" the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating, and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Gold Star common stock you may move the court no later than May 28, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

