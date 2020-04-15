Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates eHealth, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of eHealth, Inc. ("eHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EHTH), a company that operates a health insurance marketplace. A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased eHealth common stock between March 19, 2018 and April 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 8, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report in which it wrote that eHealth's "highly aggressive accounting masks what we believe is a significantly unprofitable business." Muddy Waters continued that "the key driver of growth since 2018 has been [eHealth's] reliance on Direct Response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee."

Following this news, eHealth's shares fell by approximately 12% to close at $103.20 per share.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than June 8, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

