INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Neovasc Inc. Investors with Losses over $100K to Seek Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - NVCN

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) between November 1, 2019 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important January 5, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Neovasc investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Neovasc class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1976.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results of COSIRA, Neovasc's clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint; (2) the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection; (3) blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina; (4) the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data; (6) as a result, the Company's Premarket Approval application (PMA) for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 5, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1976.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE: Rosen Law Firm PA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618430/INVESTOR-ALERT-ROSEN-A-GLOBALLY-RECOGNIZED-LAW-FIRM-Encourages-Neovasc-Inc-Investors-with-Losses-over-100K-to-Seek-Counsel-Before-Important-Deadline-in-Securities-Class-Action--NVCN

Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues addressed was reportedly Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Make America Laugh Again

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Israel blamed for assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

    Iran blamed Israel for the killing of one of its top Iranian nuclear scientists in an assassination near Tehran yesterday that threatens to provoke a military confrontation during the final months of the Trump presidency. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh succumbed to injuries in hospital after gunmen fired on his car in Damavand county, Iranian media reported. Western and Israeli intelligence had long identified Mr Fakhrizadeh, 59, as the head of a covert Iranian project to develop a nuclear weapon that was shelved in 2003. He was subject to UN sanctions and named by the International Atomic Energy Agency in its 2015 "final assessment" of questions about Iran's nuclear programme. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack but Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there were “serious indications” of Israeli involvement. “Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” he tweeted. “This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators.” He called on the international community and particularly the European Union to condemn the killing "as an act of state terror".

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • What is Putin’s Endgame With Americans Detained in Russia?

    One of the first challenges Joe Biden will face as president is how to deal with Vladimir Putin, leader of the country that Biden has labelled the biggest threat to the United States. In contrast to the impetuous and inconsistent Donald Trump, Putin is generally seen as a resolute leader, who unflaggingly pursues his country's foreign policy goals, however malign. But the cases of three Americans who are currently detained in Russia belie this image of Putin, portraying instead a leader who is dysfunctionally beholden to the interests of his security services and the corrupt clans who form his power base.The case of American investor Michael Calvey, which should be decided by a Moscow court within the next few weeks, offers a particularly striking example of how Putin has allowed a corrupted legal and financial system to undermine Russia’s broader interests. Calvey, arrested along with five others in February 2019 on bogus fraud charges, founded the highly successful private equity firm Baring Vostok, which since 1994 has brought over $3.7 billion of capital into Russia. A fluent Russian-speaker with a Russian wife, Calvey always played by the rules, never criticizing Putin, and was highly respected in the Russian business community. As Leonid Bershidsky of Bloomberg News noted after the arrests: “Calvey became a legend in the Russian market, in part because of his reputed aversion to any kind of foul play and focus on industries and companies unlikely to attract the attention of Russia’s authorities.” Russian billionaire Leonid Boguslavsky said in an interview last week that Calvey had been his inspiration and teacher when he, Boguslavsky, was advancing his investment career in the 1990s.Americans Paul Whelan and Michael Calvey Are Not the Only ‘Hostages’ Held By The KremlinCalvey’s downfall came as a result of a 2017 merger between Vostochny Bank, in which Baring Vostok had a majority stake, and a bank called Uniastrum, owned by an avaricious 44-year-old businessman named Artem Avetisyan, who is a Putin favorite. When Avetisyan and his partners attempted to exercise an option on 9.9 percent of Vostochny Bank’s shares in 2018, Baring Vostok refused, because of evidence that assets worth billions of rubles had been withdrawn from Uniastrum Bank before the merger. Baring Vostok then filed claims of fraud against Avetisyan for 17.5 billion rubles (around $276 million) in the London International Arbitration Court.In apparent retaliation for the London lawsuit, Avetisyan’s partner Sherzod Yusupov went to the FSB in February 2019 with a claim that Calvey and five associates from Baring Vostok had defrauded Vostochny Bank of 2.5 billion rubles ($38 million at the time). According to the claim, Calvey and his colleagues had repaid a bank loan for that amount with shares from a Luxembourg company called IFTG that were worth only 600,000 rubles. In fact the transaction was approved by all the bank’s shareholders, including Avetisyan and Yusupov, and a September 2019 re-evaluation of the IFTG shares established their worth, with restrictions on them lifted, at more than 3 billion rubles. Significantly, officials from the Economic Security Department of the MVD (regular police) had earlier conducted an audit of the bank transactions that later formed the basis for the criminal case, but found no illegalities.After his arrest, which sent shockwaves throughout the Russian investment community, Calvey spent several weeks in Moscow’s notorious Matrosskaya Tishina Prison (where Sergei Magnitsky died) before being transferred to house arrest in April 2019. Two months later, a Russian arbitration court in the Far Eastern region of Amur forced Baring Vostok to sell 10 percent of Vostochny Bank stock to Finvision, a holding company owned by Avetisyan, thus awarding him and his partner Yusupov control of the bank, which has continued to show significant losses.Calvey and his partners had come up against a powerful lobby. Avetisyan, a skilled self-promoter, heads the New Business Division of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, a Kremlin-sponsored project that puts him in regular contact with Putin, who chairs the agency’s advisory board, where Avetisyan serves. Also on the board is Putin's top economic advisor, Andrei Belousov, who in June 2020 was appointed first deputy prime minister of Russia. Although he and Avetisyan are known to have a close friendship, Belousov denied reports that he was Avetisyan’s go-between with Putin on the Calvey affair: “I have known Artem Avetisyan for a long time. He is my friend, we go to the mountains together…But over my long years of service, I have learned to separate personal and official relationships.”Also useful for Avetisyan is his close acquaintance with Dmitry Patrushev, son of former FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev, head of Putin’s National Security Council. Avetisyan served with Dmitry on the board of the Russian Agricultural Bank, which Dmitry ran prior to becoming Russian Minister of Agriculture in 2018. In addition to membership on the boards of several Russian companies, Avetisyan is a member of the FSB’s Public Advisory Council, an exclusive body that presumably gives him direct access to FSB officials.As if Avetisyan’s personal and business ties were not enough to promote his vendetta against Calvey and Baring Vostok, in June of this year, the media company bne Intellinews claimed to have obtained a tranche of letters that Avetisyan had sent to Putin, the FSB and the Russian Central Bank, in which he falsely accused Baring Vostok of a series of illegalities, including bribing a former chief of the Russian security services, Vadim Bakatin, a born-again Russian democrat who once served as adviser to the firm. Avetisyan did not respond to requests for comments about the letters.On Oct. 28, just after Deputy Prosecutor-General Viktor Grin approved the indictment against Calvey and his associates, Vostochny Bank and the defendants reached a settlement of their civil dispute. In exchange for a payment of 2.5 billion rubles by Baring Vostok, the bank agreed to drop the civil charges that give rise to the original criminal case. Presumably as a result of this settlement, the Supreme Court on Nov. 12, the date that the arrest orders expired, ordered the release (with some restrictions) of Calvey and the others from house arrest.Despite the hopes expressed by lawyers for Calvey, Russian legal experts doubt that the Calvey case, which is due to be heard sometime before Jan. 12, 2020, will end in an acquittal. “[Exonerating Mr. Calvey] would mean explaining to Putin the case was a mistake and nobody wants to do that,” a source who was involved in the legal negotiations said earlier this fall.According to one prominent lawyer, “in Russia, procedurally agreeing to compensate for damage does not mean that the defendant has admitted guilt. But in practice, courts and investigators often perceive it this way.” More likely is that the judge will consider the paid compensation as a mitigating factor and impose a more lenient sentence (the maximum being 10 years) so that with the time served, the defendants will be released.Barron’s recently quoted a top Russia financial analyst on the Calvey case: “This has been one of the most damaging events in Russia's economic history and has directly led to foreign investment decisions in Russia being cancelled or suspended.” Many members of the Russian business elite, including Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh and Anatoly Chubais, head of a state technology fund, have spoken out strongly in Calvey’s defense. Billionaire Boguslavsky called the prosecution of Calvey and his partners “a case of blatant injustice and cruelty” that should be stopped immediately.In fact, what happened to Calvey happens to Russian businessmen on a regular basis. Just in October, Mikhail Khabarov, first deputy chairman of Trust Bank, was arrested for large-scale fraud following a complaint by a former partner. The phenomenon of “raiding” (reiderstvo)—whereby entrepreneurs are criminally charged and forced to relinquish their assets to other businessmen, with law-enforcement officers getting a cut—has become so widespread that Putin has even complained about it publicly. But he has done nothing to stop it.In contrast to Calvey, former U.S. Marines Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed face the possibility of years behind bars in Russia. Whelan, who was arrested by the FSB in his Moscow hotel room on espionage charges in December 2018, is an unlikely CIA spy. Not only was he dishonorably discharged from the Marines in 2008 for theft, he had for years openly pursued a close friendship with a Russian, Ilya Yatsenko, who worked for the FSB. (Last week, in his first interview since his arrest, Whelan insisted that his friend Yatsenko worked for the border guard, not the FSB. Whelan was apparently unaware that the Russian border guard has been an integral part of the FSB since 2003.) After accepting a thumb drive from Yatsenko that allegedly contained FSB secrets—Whelan thought it was holiday photographs—he was tried and sentenced to 16 years in a strict regime penal colony located 300 miles east of Moscow, in Mordovia, home of the former Stalinist gulag.Reed, 29, was arrested during a May 2019 visit to Moscow to see his Russian girlfriend. After Reed got uncontrollably drunk at a party, his friends called the police because they were worried about his safety. He was later accused, with no proof, of assaulting two police officers on the way to station. (It is unclear whether the police had handcuffed Reed or had a video camera in their car.) In July of this year, Reed was sentenced to nine years imprisonment—an extremely harsh sentence by any standards. The Moscow City Court is currently considering an appeal against the sentence that Reed filed in late October. Russia’s aim in what appears to be blatant hostage-taking of these two Americans is apparently to get the U.S. to agree to a prisoner exchange for two Russians in U.S. prisons—the notorious arms trader Viktor Bout, currently serving a 25-year sentence for terrorism, and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced in 2010 to 20 years behind bars for drug smuggling.In his recent interview with ABC from his prison camp, Whelan expressed optimism that he would soon be released as part of a swap, which his captors have suggested might happen. (This may be one reason why prison authorities allowed Whelan this unprecedented interview.) But although Trump has reportedly urged Putin to release Whelan and Reed, along with Calvey, there has been no progress. Whelan’s Russian attorney, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said in October that no decisions would be made until after the U.S. elections, so clearly the Kremlin will be recalculating its position now that Biden has been elected president.Putin has pretended to remain above the fray. In a March 2020 interview with TASS, he said of the Calvey case: “We need to proceed from our country’s legislation and the supremacy of Russian law… I cannot say if he is guilty or not until there is a well-founded [court decision].” But Putin is doubtless consulted before any key decisions are made. According to a top Putin aide, Calvey’s French partner, Philippe Delpal, was transferred from prison to house arrest in August 2019 because of upcoming talks between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. And the release of Calvey and the other defendants from house arrests just days after U.S. presidential elections suggest that Putin might have been extending an olive branch to Biden.Russian Media Is Angry and Desperate Over Biden WinA source familiar with the Calvey case told me that “having Trump tweet or ask Putin for a favor would not be helpful.” But Biden, who has criticized Trump for not speaking out about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, has a more clear-eyed view of Putin. With Antony Blinken, a known advocate of a tough stance against Russia, as his secretary of state, Biden will be in a strong position to negotiate successfully with the Kremlin over the detained Americans. (Russia’s Kommersant reported Tuesday that foreign policy experts in Moscow have been sending each other the link to Blinken’s 2017 interview with PBS, in which he accused Putin of establishing a kleptocracy.)As former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said last April, it would set a dangerous precedent if Washington would agree to exchange either Bout or Yaroshenko for Whelan or Reed: “There’s a real asymmetry swapping an innocent American for a real convicted criminal who just happens to have Russian citizenship.” And such an exchange might encourage the FSB to engage in further entrapments of innocent foreigners in Russia.But the Biden administration would have other strategies available to address the three cases, including threatening the Kremlin with harsher economic sanctions. Although sanctions against Russia are often criticized for being ineffective, they have been a powerful tool when used in coordination with European allies. Also, in addition to Russian officials who are directly responsible for the Kremlin’s misdeeds, sanctions could target, with travel bans and asset freezing, more of those wealthy Russian businessmen who gain financially from Putin's corrupt system. Calvey’s enemy Avetisyan might be first on the list. In a 2011 interview, Avetisyan said he could not imagine living abroad because he had a strong “Russian mentality.” But that has not stopped him from acquiring over 20 million Euros worth of luxury properties in Tuscany, along with an Italian residence permit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose widespread voter fraud in swing states, despite there being no evidence. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud" he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

  • Shawn Mendes says he used to trade sleep for 2-hour workouts out of fear that his fans would stop liking him if he wasn't in perfect shape

    The 22-year-old "Wonder" singer told British GQ that girlfriend Camila Cabello helped him to change his perspective on his body.

  • Australia to 'vigorously defend' wine industry from new Chinese tariffs as spat grows

    Australia will move to protect its multi-billion-dollar wine industry from punitive new Chinese tariffs, its agriculture minister said on Friday, raising the threat of World Trade Organisation counter-measures. "The Australian government will vigorously defend the industry," David Littleproud said, vowing to appeal a ruling announced by Beijing on Friday. Within hours wine importers will have to pay deposits of 107.1 percent to 212.1 percent, in response to "substantive harm" China said was caused by allegedly mispriced Australian products. "We have 10 days in which to appeal, and we'll work closely with the industry around that," said Mr Littleproud, suggesting the move may be politically motivated and linked to a growing spat between the two countries. "We're deeply concerned by this," he added. "In light of the recent comments by China, it gives the perception this decision is predicated on something other than any wrongdoing by the wine industry." Mr Littleproud called for talks with China - although minister-level contacts have dried up in recent months - but said Australia could also turn to the WTO for help. "Obviously we'll exhaust all avenues available to us through the WTO," he said. Under WTO rules, member states can ask for tariffs or other barriers to trade to be examined. If found to be unfair, Australia could win the right to impose countervailing duties of similar value on Chinese goods.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Alleged police beating of Black man angers French

    French authorities have suspended police officers accused of assaulting and racially abusing a Black man in Paris, after CCTV footage of the incident was released and caused an outcry. The music producer, who has identified himself as Michel, was beaten at the entrance to his studio. French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted by France's BFM TV as being "very shocked" by the CCTV and mobile phone images, which were obtained by the LoopSider news outlet and made headline news on French channels. The officers involved were suspended pending investigation at the interior minister's request. Michel told reporters he'd been walking in the street without a face mask, against French COVID-19 rules. When he saw a police car he went into his studio to avoid getting a fine. But the police followed him inside and arrested him, violently. The video purports to show them kicking and beating him, and he says they hurled racial abuse at him too. They then leave, and throw a tear gas canister into the studio. As anger grew, French soccer stars added to the chorus of condemnation. Kylian Mbappe tweeted that the video was "intolerable" and his fellow Les Bleus striker, Antoine Griezmann wrote: "My France is hurting." The alleged attack on Michel risks inflaming racial tension, and fuelling criticism of a draft law that would limit journalists' ability to show images of French police officers at work. The prime minister's office said on Thursday (November 26) it would set up an independent commission to propose a new draft of the legislation. Some "BlackLivesMatter" protests broke out in Paris in June, a month after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. The movement resonates in France, in particular in deprived city suburbs, where rights groups say accusations of police brutality, often against people with immigrant backgrounds, remain largely unaddressed. And Paris police were already under fire this week after social media photos and videos showed officers hitting protesters as they cleared out an illegal migrants campsite in a central Paris square.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign

    On a day of grace and grievance, President-elect Joe Biden summoned Americans to join in common purpose against the coronavirus pandemic and their political divisions while the man he will replace stoked the fading embers of his campaign to “turn the election over.” Biden, in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation, put the surging pandemic front and center, pledging to tap the “vast powers” of the federal government and to “change the course of the disease” once in office. “I know the country has grown weary of the fight,” Biden said Wednesday.

  • Mexico ambush: Arrest over Mormon massacre

    Three Mormon women and six of their children were killed in the Sonoran desert last year.

  • How a Man Linked to Prigozhin, ‘Putin’s Chef,’ Infiltrated the United Nations

    The world has learned a lot about Yevgeny Prigozhin since American authorities first filed criminal charges against him two years ago for alleged financial ties to the internet troll farm accused of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. Known as “Putin’s Chef” due to his vast Kremlin catering contracts, Prigozhin has also been sanctioned by the U.S. for his alleged ties to Russian mercenaries affiliated with the Wagner Group. Now, leaked data from several sanctioned Russian firms linked to Prigozhin’s business networks reveals that key Prigozhin associates have helped one of his political consultants infiltrate a high-level United Nations panel.Prigozhin’s alleged mercenary army provides intelligence and paramilitary fighters all over the world. The U.S. Treasury links it directly into President Vladimir Putin’s chain of command describing the shadow military as “a designated Russian Ministry of Defense proxy force.”Evidence of Russia’s apparent campaign to install a Prigozhin connected operative on a U.N. panel charged with monitoring the arms embargo on Sudan comes less than a month after European Union authorities levied sanctions against Prigozhin for alleged breaches of a U.N. arms embargo on Libya. Analysis of leaked travel and billing records for Prigozhin-linked companies and email correspondence between a senior Russian diplomat and Nikolai Dobronravin, a St. Petersburg State University professor and expert in African energy affairs, indicates that Dobronravin worked as a consultant for two Prigozhin-linked firms that paid for his travel to the Central African Republic in September 2017.‘Putin’s Chef’ Barred From Europe for Shady Mercenary OperationsDobronravin was first appointed to the panel in March 2018, giving him a catbird seat over the leading U.N. body responsible for monitoring the security sector as well as human rights and arms embargo violations in Sudan. The Kremlin has long pushed for easing sanctions against Sudan, and an end to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s troubled Darfur region. Eager to expand Russia’s military and economic ties to Red Sea coast countries, Putin began aggressively cultivating ties with Sudan’s long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir, inviting him to Moscow and signing off on a military-technical agreement and an array of mining and aid deals in 2017, despite a standing international warrant for Bashir in connection with alleged war crimes still pending at the International Criminal Court.Despite Bashir’s downfall in 2019, the Kremlin’s long campaign to expand its influence appears to be bearing more fruit by the day with the announcement in early November that Sudan has agreed to allow Russia to open a naval logistic center in Port Sudan. The Russian naval hub will likely be a critical node for Sudanese gold exports, which have proven a boon not only for several mining companies linked to Prigozhin but this time for Russian state coffers. Russia has invested heavily in building up its gold reserves to help stabilize the rouble and futureproof its economy against harsher Western sanctions.In early 2018, around the same time Dobronravin’s candidacy on the U.N. Sudan panel was under review, Russian companies with ties to Prigozhin also agreed to work closely with Bashir’s one-time protégé and leading strongman Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo to cut gold mining exploitation deals. Hemedti, who heads the country’s Rapid Support Forces and now serves as deputy chair on the transitional government’s ruling civilian-military council in Khartoum, reportedly has close family ties to Algunade, a Sudanese gold mining company. The RSF, for its part, oversees security for gold industry sites in the Darfur region and province of South Kordofan. Russian employees of St. Petersburg-based M-Invest, and Lobaye Invest, two companies linked to Prigozhin, have been implicated in the 2018 murder of three Russian investigative journalists in the Central African Republic, or CAR, as well as mercenary operations in Libya and a sweeping online disinformation campaign led by the Internet Research Agency aimed at propping up dictatorships in multiple African countries, including Madagascar, Mozambique, and Sudan.The St. Petersburg-based firms that at least partially financed Dobronravin’s research trip to CAR—M-Invest and EvroPolis—are part of the same sprawling network of shell companies, several of which have been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for sending Wagner Group mercenaries to Sudan to “suppress and discredit protestors seeking democratic reforms” and waging a massive disinformation campaign against Sudanese democratic activists in 2019. Treasury officials have said that Prigozhin holds a controlling interest or beneficial ownership stake in M-Invest, EvroPolis, Lobaye Invest, the Internet Research Agency, and several other companies that operate in Africa.In February 2018, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team brought charges against Prigozhin and several other employees and associates linked to Prigozhin’s businesses, including Concord Consulting and Management, for alleged election interference in the U.S. In March of this year, U.S. Department of Justice officials dropped the election fraud charges against Concord and a related company, Concord Catering, because of reported concerns that pressing the case further would reveal sensitive information about sources and methods U.S. authorities used to investigate Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency.In March 2019, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres renewed Dobronravin’s term on the U.N. panel of experts on Sudan. During 2017 and 2018, when records indicate Dobronravin was in close contact with a number of Prigozhin’s business associates, Dobronravin also corresponded frequently with senior Russian officials in the ministry of foreign affairs about his pending application to represent the Russian federation first on the U.N. panel of experts for Central African Republic sanctions then on the Sudan panel, leaked documents show.Prigozhin’s associates Mikhail Potepkin, Dmitry Sytii, Alexander Kuzin, and Yevgeny Khodotov first came to the world’s attention two years ago, shortly after international press reports surfaced suggesting that three Russian journalists had been killed while investigating the Wagner Group in CAR in July 2018. In August 2018, the Committee to Protect Journalists called for the investigation into the killing of Russia’s top war correspondent Orkhan Dzhemal, and his colleagues Alexander Rastorguyev, and Kirill Radchenko in CAR. A 2019 follow-up investigation by the Dossier Center into the CAR case named Prigozhin, Khodotov, Sytii and others connected to M-Invest, Lobaye Invest and related firms, and noted Dobronravin had traveled to CAR in 2017. That murder case in CAR as well as the Wagner Group’s alleged involvement in the 2017 beheading of a Syrian national near a major Syrian gas field—and covert mercenary operations in Libya—have raised serious concerns about human rights abuses and violations of international law. A U.N. report released in July expressly referenced the journalists’ killings in CAR, pointing out that legal ambiguity surrounding the Wagner Group’s status and relationship to the Russian state makes it difficult to investigate allegations of wrongdoing.The CAR Murders: A Critical Cold Case in the New Cold War Points to ‘Putin’s Chef’Leaked company billing records for Prigozhin-related companies M-Invest and EvroPolis indicate that the companies paid for Dobronravin to travel to the Central African Republic’s capital of Bangui as he began exploring the possibility of competing for a coveted spot on the U.N. panel charged with overseeing a longstanding arms embargo against CAR. Documents show that Dobronravin, 58, traveled with three Russian citizens sanctioned by the U.S. for their alleged involvement in deploying Russian mercenaries to CAR, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Ukraine. Three years after Dobronravin traveled to Africa with them, American authorities sanctioned all three men, blacklisting Sytii, Khodotov and Kuzin for their alleged ties to another Prigozhin linked firm, Lobaye Invest. Along with M-Invest, EvroPolis and a Sudan focused Russian mining company sanctioned by the U.S. called Meroe Gold, Lobaye Invest is one of several Prigozhin linked shell companies said by U.S. authorities to be involved in exploitative mining operations in Africa.In July, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned M-Invest, Meroe Gold, and the firm’s chief officer, Mikhail Potepkin, for alleged dealings with Prigozhin. Three months later, in September, Treasury officials also blacklisted Sytii, Kuzin, and Khodotov, indicating in a public statement that all three had allegedly been involved in Prigozhin’s business dealings in CAR.Dobronravin’s initial appointment capped a lengthy campaign by Dobronravin and several of his well-connected backers to secure an influential role at the U.N. even as he continued to correspond with and consult regularly with U.S. sanctioned individuals. In December 2017, for instance, leaked emails indicate that two months after Dobronravin’s trip to CAR and a short time before his U.N. appointment, Dobronravin sent Sytii a map detailing “influence zones of armed groups” in CAR. In a Jan. 31, 2018 leaked email Dobronravin sent to Kuzin marked with the subject line “RE: Food in Sudan,” Dobronravin included a Russian translation of a news article noting reports that CAR’s president, Faustin Archange Touadera, cut a deal with Sudan’s Bashir to allow Russian mercenaries to train hundreds of CAR soldiers in Sudan. In fact, the contents of hundreds of leaked emails from Dobronravin to Sytii, Kuzin and several other Prigozhin business associates during the 2017-18 period would appear to suggest that Dobronravin was quite aware of his interlocutors’ keen business interest in keeping abreast of political and security affairs in CAR and Sudan.Dobronravin, according to leaked emails, sought help with an unsuccessful initial bid for a position on the U.N. panel for CAR from Mikael Vadimovich Agsandyan, Russia’s deputy director of the department of international organizations at the Russian ministry of foreign affairs. Like Dobronravin, Agsandyan has long worked on African affairs for Russia, according to a biography of Agsandyan posted on the website for the Center for Energy and Security, a Moscow-based think tank and research center that primarily serves as a policy advice arm to ROSATOM, Russia’s nuclear energy authority. In 2018, Agsandyan, who is in charge of managing the U.N. sanctions portfolio as well as Middle East and North African affairs, corresponded with Dobronravin about the Sudan panel after his bid reportedly became a casualty of U.S.-Russia tensions over Syria and U.S. election interference.Russia Is Using Undercover Racists to Exploit Africa’s Anti-Racist Political RevoltSeveral current and former U.S. officials who have worked on issues related to U.N. sanctions on Sudan and were asked for their read on Dobronravin’s position said his appointment to a sensitive U.N. post on the heels of consulting for U.S.-sanctioned firms raises questions about whether Dobronravin’s business ties to Prigozhin’s circle were known at the time. “It certainly would be concerning if that connection played a role on the U.N. panel,” said one senior U.S. diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, “But at the same time it would not be surprising if Russia tried to insert a stalking horse on the panel.”The U.N. Security Council Affairs Division administers the recruitment and vetting of panel experts. A U.N. spokesperson confirmed in response to an email query that Dobronravin had twice applied unsuccessfully for panel positions but added that competition to gain a seat on U.N. panels is often very intense.The leaked documents pertaining to Prigozhin’s business networks were obtained by the Dossier Center, a London-based investigative research center known for its aggressive scrutiny of corruption in Russia and ties to Russian dissident and vocal Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. The Daily Beast, The Guardian, Dossier Center, and New America, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, reviewed the documents as part of a joint investigation.Dobronravin told a Guardian reporter that he could not “confirm or deny” whether he had ever met Prigozhin. In an email response to queries about his consulting work, Dobronravin did, however, confirm that he traveled to CAR in 2017, saying that a “university colleague” invited him to do a short-term stint in CAR because of his knowledge of the region. Dobronravin also acknowledged that he knew Sytii, saying he had met him during the trip to Bangui. However, travel billing records for EvroPolis and M-Invest show that the companies paid for Dobronravin’s travel to and from St. Petersburg to Moscow on the same train as Sytii as well as an outbound flight from Moscow to Bangui with a stopover in Doha and an inbound flight back to Moscow with stops in Nairobi and Dubai in late September 2017. Records indicate Kuzin and Khodotov were also on the same trip.Dobronravin in an emailed response to Daily Beast queries about his connections with firms and individuals linked to Prigozhin equivocated on whether he was aware that a trip he took to CAR was at least partially financed by two U.S. sanctioned companies linked to Prigozhin. “During my consultancy work I met or might have met some of the people you mentioned. However, I did not interview these people, and they did not introduce themselves in detail,” Dobronravin wrote.Yet, leaked email records reviewed by The Daily Beast indicate that Dobronravin was in regular contact with several Russian citizens implicated in the Wagner Group’s operations in CAR and Sudan throughout the 2017 to 2018 period as he first made one bid then another to join the UN as an expert for hire. In a January 2018 email to Alexander Kuzin, Dobronravin sent a Russian translation of a U.N. report on CAR sanctions and indicated he was also sending a diagram of the “EU mission in CAR in 2018,” and information about CAR’s conflict near the Chad border. The leaked email was just one of dozens reviewed by the Daily Beast that appeared to indicate that Dobronravin was well-acquainted with Kuzin, Potepkin, Sytii and others in Prigozhin’s African business networks. At least one email to Kuzin containing a translated news digest indicated that Dobronravin was aware of their interests in Russian mercenary operations on the continent.It is not alleged that there is evidence that Dobronravin has engaged in any wrongdoing or peddled Russian state interests under cover of his work for the U.N. but rather that his other professional connections exposed in the leak raise questions about whether he is without conflicting interests and is a fit and proper person to sit on a U.N. panel of experts for a part of Africa where Russian interests are increasingly in play.Russia’s efforts to expand its influence in Africa has raised considerable anxiety in Washington in recent years, but the scope and scale of the Kremlin campaign via arms transfers and mining and energy contracts is still not well understood. As one senior American diplomat put it upon learning of Dobronravin’s connection to Prigozhin’s networks, Washington’s national security agencies have struggled to build a coherent response to Russia’s efforts to cultivate strongman governments in Africa. American national security agencies “have a strategy but there’s no direction,” the senior U.S. diplomat said. “We’re a bunch of amateurs running around. The State Department is in a state of disarray.” If the U.S. is to get on top of the situation, the White House will need a significant strategy shift when President-elect Joe Biden takes over.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • An Arkansas man received a racist letter calling him 'the laughing stock of the neighborhood' for displaying a Black Santa Claus on his property

    The letter — sent from an anonymous person impersonating Santa Claus — told Chris Kennedy to remove his "n--ro Santa Clause yard decoration."

  • Trump campaign caught sharing fake newspaper cover on election result

    In a now-deleted tweet, Tim Murtaugh attempted to mock the media for projecting Joe Biden as president-elect by sharing a doctored headline declaring ‘President Gore’ in 2000

  • UK's Johnson appoints new chief of staff after aides' exit

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a former Treasury official and management consultant as his chief of staff, as he tries to restore calm after a tumultuous period for Downing Street. Johnson’s office said Thursday that Dan Rosenfield will take up the post Dec. 7. Rosenfield most recently worked at business consultancy Hakluyt, and formerly at Bank of America and as an aide to past U.K. Treasury chiefs Alastair Darling and George Osborne.