Investor in Andreessen Horowitz, Accel Funds Raises $812 Million

Ivan Levingston
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli technology investment firm Vintage Investment Partners has raised $812 million across two new funds to finance venture capital firms and startups across the U.S., Europe and Israel.

The Herzliya-based firm has closed its sixth fund-of-funds with $500 million and its fifth secondary fund of $312 million, according to a statement shared with Bloomberg, taking assets under management to over $3 billion.

Vintage is an investor in venture capital funds including those of Andreessen Horowitz, Accel and General Catalyst, and has also directly funded startups such as Sweden’s Klarna Bank AB and Finnish food delivery startup Wolt.

The larger fund-of-funds will be allocated between three different strategies to deploy the money across geographies and funding stages, including an Israel-specific pool of capital. With the secondary fund, Vintage plans to buy limited partnership interests in venture funds and shares and options in startups.

While securing allocations into the top venture funds is competitive, Vintage’s founder and managing partner Alan Feld said the firm differentiates itself by offering services beyond just cash, for example business development.

“We want to make our money greener than the next guys,” Feld said. “You’re going to see the limited partner industry is going to be disrupted and people are going to expect that their limited partners provide more than just money.”

Founded in 2002, Vintage has been expanding, adding new employees including the former general manager of Palantir’s Israel branch Hamutal Meridor.

The firm’s latest funds underscore the rush of money heading into European and Israeli startups. Other investors that have raised new vehicles in recent months include London’s GP Bullhound and Paris’s Revaia, and Bloomberg News has reported Coatue Management are looking to expand in the region.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

