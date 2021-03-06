Investor Chamath Palihapitiya confirms selling shares in Virgin Galactic

FILE PHOTO: Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of Social Capital, at a conference in 2017
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya on Saturday confirmed in a tweet that he has freed up some capital by selling shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, for investing at scale without impacting his pace and strategic view.

"I hated to do it but my balance sheet shrank by almost $2B this week," he mentioned in the tweet https://twitter.com/chamath/status/1368247776216117248 thread, adding a sad emoji.

In the long tweet thread, mentioning about reviewing and remodeling of everything he invested in, Palihapitiya also clarified that he did not sell any shares of any other SPAC he launched.

A regulatory filing showed Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares in the space tourism company he helped take public in 2019, for around $213 million.

In an emailed statement through a spokesman on Friday, Palihapitiya said he would redirect the funds from the share sale toward a "large investment" focused on the fight against climate change.

Virgin Galactic did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Friday

    Big changes are afoot at space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) -- and it would appear they are not good news for the stock, which is down 15.1% in 11 a.m. EST trading Friday. As TheFly.com reports today, company chairman Chamath Palihapitiya, the man responsible for engineering Virgin Galactic's IPO by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) two years ago, has sold the last of the shares he personally owned in Virgin Galactic, selling off 6.2 million shares of Virgin stock over the course of this week. Palihapitiya has not "dumped all of his shares," as some might interpret this statement.

  • Virgin Galactic chairman sells shares worth $200m to fight climate change

    The chairman of Virgin Galactic sold his entire personal stake in the space tourism business this week to earn a $200m (£144m) payday that he plans to direct towards a future climate change investment. Silicon Valley investor Chamath Palihapitiya, who became chairman of the Richard Branson-founded business when he took it public in 2019, sold 6m shares in the company but retains a joint 6.2pc ownership stake of 15.8m shares through his partnership with investor Ian Osborne. “I sold 6m shares for $200m which I am planning to redirect into a large investment I am making towards fighting climate change,” he said. “The details of this investment will be made public in the next few months. I remain as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic’s team, mission and prospects.” Shares sank 16pc in New York on Friday. Virgin Galactic has previously faced scrutiny over its use of fossil fuels. The business said last year that the carbon footprint of its flights will be comparable to a transatlantic business class seat because of its lightweight spaceships and rockets that burn for only 60 seconds. Mr Palihapitiya previously sold 3.8m shares from his stake in Virgin Galactic in December, writing on social media at the time that “I sold these shares to help manage my liquidity as I fund several new projects starting in 2021.” Virgin Galactic has faced a series of setbacks that have seen its plan to send paying tourists into space pushed back to 2022 instead of an earlier plan to see commercial trips begin in 2021. The company had originally planned to offer commercial space tourism flights in 2020. Virgin Galactic announced on Thursday that George Whitesides, its former chief executive of 10 years, would leave the business. He became the company’s chief space officer last year to make way for former Disney Parks head Michael Colglazier as the new chief executive.

  • Nasdaq stages biggest intraday comeback in a year as U.S. stock market bounces back from rout

    In a wild trading day, the Nasdaq Composite is forging a comeback for the annals. On Friday, the technology-laden index had been down by as much as 2.6% to hit an intraday nadir at 12,397.05, as data released by the Labor Department on Friday showed that a solid recovery was under way on the jobs front.

  • Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protests

    Indian farmers who have been protesting for months against deregulation of produce markets plan to block a major expressway outside New Delhi on Saturday, the 100th day of their campaign, they said. Tens of thousands have been camped outside Delhi since December, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal three farm laws that open up the country's agriculture markets to private companies, which the farmers say will make them vulnerable. Farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh plan to stop all traffic on the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway that forms a ring outside New Delhi for up to five hours, union leaders said on Friday.

  • Scoop: Biden to meet with India, Australia, Japan, signaling focus on allies to counter China

    President Biden plans to meet this month with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in a virtual summit of the so-called Quad, according to people familiar with the matter.Why it matters: By putting a Quad meeting on the president’s schedule, the White House is signaling the importance of partnerships and alliances to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden has spoken with each leader individually, but putting them together gives an early boost to the burgeoning group, which some have suggested could grow into an Asian version of NATO.Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined a virtual summit of Quad foreign ministers.They offered a veiled criticism of China by pledging “to strongly oppose unilateral and forceful attempts to change the status quo in the context of the East and South China Sea.”The White House declined to confirm the upcoming meeting.The big picture: The Quad, a security dialogue among four of the region’s biggest democracies, was first established in 2007. It quickly lost its luster, in part because Australia and India were reluctant to take any action that might antagonize China.The Trump administration embraced the Quad concept, as the four countries grew more comfortable coordinating their security postures and more concerned about China’s rise.One month before the 2020 election, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to a summit in South Korea to rail against China’s “exploitation, corruption and coercion.”Between the lines: President Obama implemented the "Pivot to Asia," complementing the United States' traditional focus on European alliances with new ones in the Pacific region.President Trump abandoned his predecessor's Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal but embraced the Quad.Now, Biden is carrying on. After he spoke with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, the White House said the leaders would work toward “a stronger regional architecture through the Quad.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'I Cannot Be Intimidated. I Cannot Be Bought.' The Women Leading India’s Farmers’ Protests

    Women are on the front lines of India’s farmer protests—and making themselves heard

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Sells $213 Million Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled Friday after its billionaire Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya offloaded shares worth about $213 million in the space-tourism company founded by Richard Branson.Palihapitiya, who has helped drive the frenzied growth of blank-check companies, disposed of 6.2 million shares at an average price of $34.32 this week, based on a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He still owns 15.8 million shares with his partner Ian Osborne through investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia, amounting to about a 6.5% stake. Palihapitiya previously sold shares worth almost $100 million in December, filings show.Palihapitiya said he sold the shares to fund an investment to help fight climate change.“The details of this investment will be made public in the next few months,” he said in a statement Friday. “I remain as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic’s team, mission and prospects.”Read more: The king of SPACs wants you to know he’s the next Warren BuffettVirgin Galactic’s shares fell 9.9% to $27.29 in New York on Friday and have slid more than 50% since their peak in mid-February.The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company merged with Social Capital’s first SPAC in 2019. Palihapitiya has since launched blank-check companies that have merged with businesses across health insurance, financial services and real estate including Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp.Opendoor fell 9.8% on Friday, while Clover Health rose 7.5% after earlier sliding. Other Palihapitiya SPACs such as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV and V reversed midday losses to end up for the day.Palihapitiya, 44, has made a fortune for himself and his investors through SPACs. The former Facebook Inc. executive has raised more than $4 billion via blank-check firms, using social media to talk up the investments and becoming one of the most prominent figures in the phenomenon, which has everyone from Colin Kaepernick to former House Speaker Paul Ryan racing to market their own.He’s also a lightning rod for skeptics who dismiss his success as the product of self-promotion and see blank-check companies as proof of a bubble inflated by government money-printing.A month ago, Palihapitiya said it would only be under the rarest of circumstances that he’d reduce his holdings of any SPAC.“If I could really just go for it, I wouldn’t sell a share of anything I buy because I believe in it,” he said Feb. 8 in a interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Front Row.” “But every now and then, I run into liquidity constraints, like everybody else.”At the time, Palihapitiya had just recently sold 3.8 million Virgin Galactic shares. He said he did so because his family office called needing cash for other purposes.Shares DropSocial Capital’s merger with Virgin Galactic -- where Palihapitiya is chairman -- made the Branson startup the world’s first publicly traded space-travel venture. The transaction raised about $800 million, with Palihapitiya also directly contributing $100 million.While the shares surged in the wake of the listing, they have tumbled since a February decision to delay the next flight to space. The new schedule also pushed back plans to carry Branson, 70, on a separate mission before Virgin Galactic is expected to take its first flight with passengers paying for the trip.The company on Thursday announced the departure of its chief space officer, George Whitesides, saying he has decided to pursue potential opportunities in public service. Whitesides, who served as chief executive officer for a decade until July 2020, will remain chairman of a four-person Space Advisory Board. Swami Iyer is joining Virgin Galactic later this month as president of aerospace systems.Though Virgin Galactic has hundreds of clients lined up to pay at least $250,000 for a 90-minute flight to the edge of space, it has been a slow journey since the venture was founded in 2004. Plans were put on hold for four years in 2014 after a space plane broke up mid-flight, killing one pilot and injuring another.(Updates stock prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Ameresco Shares Are Sinking 21% Friday

    Shares of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC), a clean technology integrator of services and energy solutions for businesses and organizations, are down 21% Friday morning after investors absorbed news the company would be offering 3.2 million shares of Class A common stock at $44 per share. The public offering breaks down as such: The 3.2 million shares consist of 2.5 million to be offered from Ameresco, and 700,000 shares to be offered by certain selling stockholders. Ameresco management will use the proceeds to repay its outstanding revolving senior secured credit facility, as well as general corporate purposes and working capital.

  • Instacart May Say No To An IPO

    Grocery delivery app Instacart, which was expected to go public early in 2021 through an initial public offering (IPO), is now mulling alternative options, including a direct listing, according to a Reuters report. Reuters said bankers that have worked Instacart's potential listing believe it could be worth at least $50 billion. On Tuesday, Instacart announced the closing of a $265 million venture capital fundraise that valued the company at $39 billion. The round involved existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC, and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. "Today's fundraising reflects the strength of Instacart's business, the growth our teams have delivered, as well as the incredible opportunity ahead. This past year ushered in a new normal for millions of people and changed the way we shop for groceries and goods," the company wrote in a blog post. Supply Chain + Gig Economy = Modern Shipper AM. Subscribe Today The Reuters report suggested that following the fundraise, Instacart is not in need of additional capital. The company would be the latest high-profile firm to spurn the traditional IPO route. Last year, Spotify went public in a direct listing. Seeking Alpha reported that video game platform Roblox, Coinbase Global, Klarna and Robinhood are all considering taking the direct listing approach. In a direct listing, a company creates no new shares and simply sells existing shares to the public. There are no underwriters involved, so it reduces cost, but the company doesn't generate any direct income from the sales of the shares. Anyone currently holding shares of the company can sell directly to the public and they receive the financial windfall, if any. There are usually no lockup agreements in this case. Read: Instacart raises $265M, putting valuation at $39B In an IPO, new shares are created and the company receives additional funding through the process, but there are more regulatory hurdles to overcome, and additional participants, including underwriters, who will help set the price for the stock. Instacart has now completed 17 rounds of funding, according to Crunchbase, with a total of $2.65 billion raised. It completed three fundraising rounds in 2020, including a $200 million round in October, $100 million private equity round funded solely by T. Rowe Price in July, and a $225 million round in June. Instacart, which more than doubled its workforce in 2020 to over 500,000, was valued at $17.7 billion in October when it closed its most recent round. Prior to the pandemic, its valuation was $2.5 billion. Read: In first earnings as public company, DoorDash beats revenue forecasts Competitor DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) went public on Dec. 9, 2020, pricing its shares at $102 each, and valuing the company near $60.2 billion. At the close of trading on the first day of trading, shares were up 85%. DoorDash shares were down 6.4% to $140.44 in midmorning trading Friday. GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) went public in 2014, pricing its initial shares at $26 per share and raising nearly $200 million in the offering. Its shares gained 31% on day one. Shares of GrubHub were off 1.28% at $58.46 in midmorning trading Friday. Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight. You may also like: Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business Bringg's collaboration with Uber opens new doors for e-commerce Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Nordstrom Rack Is Key To Managing Overbought InventoryOPEC Stuns By Opting Not To Raise Output; Was Diesel A Reason?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on Nikola Stock Quite Yet, Says Analyst

    Last week, Nikola (NKLA) reported 4Q20 earnings, bringing to a close a drama-filled debut year as a publicly traded entity. The list of 2020’s headline grabbing antics is a long one, including the allegations of fraud against the company’s founder Trevor Milton, his subsequent resign, the abandonment of the plans for pick-up truck the Badger, and a very underwhelming collaboration with General Motors. So, where does Nikola stand right now? As the EV truck start-up has no product to sell yet, Colliers analyst Michael Shlisky says the focus is all about the company's updated timeline and outlook. In the earnings call, the company offered a video of semi-truck, the Tre BEV, on the test track, which Shlisky believes “should at least remove one overhang.” Although supply chain issues and Covid-19 have pushed the trial production schedule back, Shlisky thinks that early-development milestones remain on-track. The company also provided a detailed guidance for 2021. The outlook included estimated revenues between $15 million to $30 million from the Q4 sale of 50 to 100 Tre BEVs. However, going by the delayed schedules of other EV makers when launching a new product, Shlesky takes this timeframe with a grain of salt, believing it is “not a slam-dunk.” The company also provided some color about product-lineup changes, of which, Shilsky remains “worried about the weight of the trucks and the unusual silhouette of the FCEVs.” That said, the analyst notes the need to “provide different tools for different ranges and duty cycles,” is understandable. So, with Nikola stock trading 81% beneath last year’s highs, and with a 2021 plan in tow, is it time to pull the trigger on NKLA shares? Not according to Shlisky. “With so much uncertainty on profitability and the length of time NKLA will need to reach full-scale EBITDA,” the analyst summed up, “We would prefer to wait for a better risk-reward.” Accordingly, the analyst remains on the sidelines with a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating and has no fixed price target in mind. (To watch Shlisky’s track record, click here) According to TipRanks, the consensus on Wall Street is that NKLA stock is a “hold” for investors. But TipRanks might as well have said “buy” — because analysts, on average, think the stock, currently at $14.90, could zoom ahead to $25.50 within a year, delivering ~71% profits to new investors. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks You'll Like Even Better Than Sundial Growers

    Reddit users have helped make Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) a red-hot pot stock in 2021. Here are two under-the-radar cannabis stocks that I suspect you'll like even better than Sundial Growers. Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) is a U.S.-based multistate cannabis operator that recently changed its name from Ayr Strategies.

  • The biggest bombshell tell-all interviews in TV history

    As the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sits down with Oprah Winfrey, what are the biggest 'tell-all' TV moments in history, from Diana to Michael Jackson and Monica Lewinsky?

  • After raising $3.7 billion for 5 SPACs in 2020, investor Chamath Palihapitiya has reportedly confidentially filed for 7 more with the SEC

    Chamath Palihapitiya's enthusiasm for SPACs may run even deeper than his Wall Street disciples and social media followers realize.

  • The Chairman of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), James Mullen, Just Bought 250% More Shares

    Those following along with Editas Medicine, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EDIT ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Electric cars may soon get a superhighway from Chicago to Orlando

    Depending on the model, a fully charged Tesla can go a little more than 300 miles before needing to re-charge, roughly the six-hour driving distance between New York City and Norfolk, Virginia. Before electric vehicles really stand a chance of overtaking gas-burning engines, charging stations need to be as common along highways as gas stations. In the US, there are two main EV charging networks, Electrify America and EVgo, with more than 1,300 stations between them.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Crashed Friday

    Shares of eponymous fuel cell company FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 9.6% in 12:30 p.m. EST trading Friday, en route to the stock's fourth straight day of declines this week. You can thank JPMorgan for this decline, though. Citing a 22% decline in its JPMorgan Renewables Index over the past month, the investment megabanker pointed out today that the entire alternative energy market seems to be in correction territory right now.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

    As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.

  • Elon Musk Says There's A Reason Why Only 2 US Carmakers Have Avoided Bankruptcy Out Of Thousands

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that his electric vehicle firm and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were the only American carmakers not to have gone bankrupt out of the thousands of startups operating in the industry. What Happened: Musk reasoned on Twitter that while “prototypes are easy, production is hard [and] being cash flow positive is excruciating.” The entrepreneur also reacted to Twitter users who posted on the rivalry between the two companies' trucks. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2021 Why It Matters: In November 2018, Musk had said in an interview that the “history of car companies in America is terrible.” He had said at the time, “the only ones that haven’t gone bankrupt are Tesla and Ford. That’s it. Everyone else has gone bankrupt.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Musk credited excruciating effort by him and hundred-hour weeks by Tesla employees for the survival of Tesla. Musk had said that while General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Chrysler — now a marque under Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) — had already gone bankrupt, Ford and Tesla barely made it through a recession. Musk had not seemed upbeat at Ford’s prospects in 2018 and said, “there’s a good chance Ford doesn’t make it in the next recession.” See Also: Tesla Cybertruck Loses Out To Ford F-150 In Cox Survey Of US Pickup Buyers In November, Musk revealed that Tesla was only a month away from bankruptcy ahead of the Model 3 rollout. He said that it was “extremely difficult” to raise money for an electric car startup when peers like GM and Chrysler were going bankrupt. “I put in my last money, even though I thought we would still fail. But, it was either that or certain death for Tesla.” On Wednesday, it was reported that Tesla is bleeding Battery EV market share to Ford Mustang Mach-E, as per Morgan Stanley. Price Action: Tesla shares fell 3.43% in the after-hours session on Thursday to $600.10 after closing the regular session 4.86% lower at $621.44. On the same day, Ford shares closed nearly 2% lower at $11.93 and fell almost 2.2% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says AnalystTesla Saw 78% Surge In German Registrations In 2020 — The Highest Of Any Automaker By Far© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China says to promote U.S. business ties on basis of 'mutual respect'

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on Friday to promote business ties with the United States based on "mutual respect" that benefit both countries. The world's two largest economies have been at odds over trade and economic policy, especially when it comes to U.S. efforts to restrict tech exports to China and tariffs both have put on each others goods. This week, President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

  • Investor Chamath Palihapitiya cashes out of personal Virgin Galactic stake

    Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares, leaving him with about 15.8 million shares in Virgin Galactic, where he remains chairman. The remaining 6.6% stake in the company is through an investment firm that is in partnership with British investor Ian Osborne. In an emailed statement through a spokesman, Palihapitiya said he would redirect the funds from the share sale toward a "large investment" focused on the fight against climate change.