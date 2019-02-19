Investor Concerns About This Government IT Company Are Overblown

Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) delivered a solid fiscal third quarter, producing adjusted earnings per share and revenue that both came in ahead of consensus at 47 cents and $1.08 billion, respectively.

Despite the strong results, the company has struggled to get off the starting block. Shares of Perspecta are down 17% since its IPO last summer due to two huge overhangs concerning the company's largest shareholder and its most important contract.

There's a strong case to be made that those concerns are overblown and that this under-the-radar government IT firm with a depressed valuation is one of the best bargains in the sector. Let's take a look at some of investor's concerns with this stock, and what management had to say about them on the post-earnings conference call.

A very important shareholder

Perspecta was created in June 2018 via a three-way merger among Vencore, KeyPoint Government Solutions, and the public sector business DXC Technology. As part of the deal, private equity firm Veritas Capital Management, owner of both Vencore and KeyPoint, received a 14% stake in the resulting company.

Investors since the IPO have been waiting for Veritas to liquidate its position, a move that could put pressure on Perspecta shares. Veritas owned 23 million shares of Perspecta at the time of the separation, and investors on average trade only about 1 million shares of Perspecta per day on the New York Stock Exchange.

The shares fell about 10% in November following Perspecta's last quarterly earnings release after the company filed a form S-1 with regulators that some apparently took as a sign a Veritas exit was imminent. On a Feb. 13 investor call, Perspecta CEO Mac Curtis emphasized that the S-1 was a requirement and urged investors not to overreact to any filing: "Veritas is a patient holder with no need for immediate liquidity and I don't expect them to be sellers at anywhere near the current stock price. Just so there's no confusion, we will file a Form 424 tomorrow as required by the SEC to update the S-1 for our latest results, but it should not be taken as a requirement or intention for Veritas to sell any shares."

While it is impossible to know for sure what Veritas is thinking, some perspective is in order. The firm has a reported $9 billion in assets under management and is highly unlikely to have a funding crisis that would require it to quickly liquidate its $480 million stake in Perspecta.