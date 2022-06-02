Investor fears set the table for an 'echo bubble' down the road: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Fear and greed are universal to the human condition.

And the fear and greed of the herd — a/k/a retail traders — is currently swinging far to the fear side.

This may be good news, as the herd is often wrong. A bottom, in theory, should be near. But at what price is the million-dollar question.

The Citi Levkovich Index models investor sentiment and is dangerously close to tipping into "panic" territory. If the model stays at current levels, it suggests a "very attractive long-term entry point," writes Citi.

But that's a big "if."

Similarly, Michael Hartnett's team over at Bank of America Global Research noted their proprietary Bull & Bear indicator swung into contrarian buy mode a few weeks ago. But Hartnett still leans bearish, arguing that U.S. stocks are "vulnerable" to a bear market rally and that traders should “sell any rips."

Bank of America's "Bull & Bear" indicator is suggesting investor fear may be at its peak, traditionally a "Buy" signal for long-term investors. (Source: Bank of America Global Research)

Consumer and investor sentiment measures themselves can be important, but need to be backed up by behavior, Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders reminded viewers on Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday.

"I think sentiment is starting to set up as a contrarian movement with [the latest University of Michigan survey data] added to it," Sonders said, referencing her earlier tweet noting consumer expectations for stock prices are at a six-year low.

"I think [on] the behavioral side — what investors are actually doing — we're not quite there yet," Sonders adds.

Separately, a growing chorus of Wall Street analysts and traders are the sounding alarm bells on a final bear market capitulation. By implication, this means all rallies are suspect until the air clears. That may take time, as the Fed isn't likely to blink for at least a couple meetings.

On the flip side, not everyone is bearish and holding out for a final washout. Yves Lamoureux, president of Lamoureux & Co., maintains his longer-term bullish thesis for stocks into 2025.

"To me the price bottom is in. I do not expect another low in indices. The new bull market begins in earnest amid the chaos and massive panic as usual," he wrote to Yahoo Finance in a note.

Lamoureux sticks by his thesis that the 40-year trend lower in interest rates is not over — and that there will be a new deflationary scare. This will force the Fed to pivot as the economy slows, with lower rates inciting a new tech bubble trade. Or so goes the theory.

"If correct, we will see a dramatic shift of fear to FOMO, especially in tech stocks," Lamoureux writes. "They're long duration assets and they'll rally hard once market participants see rates trending lower. The tech rally will be an 'echo bubble' of the previous recent one."

Perhaps not a market for the herd to fear, after all.

