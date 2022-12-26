Investor Focus on Inflation Path, China Covid Woes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks opened higher in Tokyo Monday as Japan and mainland China took center stage for traders, with most other Asia-Pacific markets closed for holidays.

Moves in foreign exchange were modest, with most major currencies holding near to their closing levels Friday amid thin volume. The Australian and New Zealand dollars showed early weakness as investors reacted to a wave of Covid-19 infections in China.

Appetite for risk taking is likely to be damped by concerns over China’s ability to cope after abandoning its Covid Zero policy. A gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, suggesting weakness when trading gets underway in Shanghai this morning.

China’s National Health Commission said it would stop publishing daily case numbers for the coronavirus, complicating the task for investors trying to assess the economic impact.

The yen made a small gain amid debate on the possibility of the Bank of Japan raising interest rates next year after last week’s surprise adjustment to its 10-year yield target. The Topix stock index was about 0.3% higher.

Figures on Friday showed Japan’s key inflation gauge further accelerated to the fastest pace since 1981, which may support more bets for a shift from the BOJ.

Meanwhile, shares on Wall Street ended Friday’s session with gains as investors digested data showing that US inflation is continuing to ease and the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are serving their purpose.

That provided a degree of support for Asian markets, though the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 still suffered their third week of losses. Looking across all the year for global equities, 2022 has been the worst annual performance in more than a decade.

There will be no cash trading on Monday of Treasuries, which ended a holiday-shortened session lower on Friday. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed the most last week since early April, ending Friday around 3.75%.

The dollar suffered a weekly drop. Last week’s gains took the yen to its highest level since June as the BOJ’s sudden increase in its yield trading band is expected to encourage Japanese investors to bring money home.

Data on Friday showed the Federal Reserve’s closely watched measure of inflation cooling and consumer spending stagnating. Consumers’ year-ahead inflation expectations also dropped this month to the lowest since June 2021, a survey by the University of Michigan showed.

Elsewhere in markets, Bitcoin was little changed below $17,000 on Monday as the crypto world continued to reel from the collapse of FTX.

In commodities, everything from oil to gold and copper rose on Friday. Oil posted a substantial weekly gain as Russia said it may cut crude production in response to the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven on its exports, highlighting risks to global supplies in the new year.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Tuesday

US wholesale inventories, Tuesday

BOJ summary of opinions of Dec. 19-20 meeting, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3% as of 9:11 a.m. Tokyo time

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2%

The S&P 500 closed 0.6% higher on Friday while the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index fell 2.9%

Currencies

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0630

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 132.77 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9986 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6715

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,829.62

Ether was little changed at $1,218.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.75% on Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.7% to $79.56 a barrel on Friday

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,798.20 an ounce

