Investor Group Warns Funds to Ramp Up Climate Risk Checks

2
Amy Bainbridge
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian money managers need to better measure the physical impact of climate change across their portfolios to avoid “catastrophic” long-term risks, according to a new survey.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An analysis of 53 funds with more than A$30 trillion ($20.2 trillion) under management globally showed just under a quarter have assessed their portfolio for these risks. Only 9% have implemented responses to mitigate the potential problems, the Investor Group on Climate Change report showed Tuesday.

“Physical climate risk is out there and it will have impacts on businesses and investment portfolios,” IGCC Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Mikula-Wright told Bloomberg. “Managers can either do the work to assess their specific exposures and make preparations, or ignore the evidence until they’ve cut down their options and lose control of their strategy.”

Companies, investors and lenders globally are seeking to improve data analysis to track portfolio risk as global warming increasingly impacts their business. In Australia, the catastrophic 2019–20 bushfires that killed 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes saw a total of A$8 billion in damage, the IGCC report said.

Read How Climate Change Is Bleeding Into Central Bankers’ Mandates

Improving the availability of data and analysis tools is key, said Mikula-Wright. A climate reporting framework that’s currently being considered by the Australian government was urgently needed, she said.

Some 20% of S&P/ASX 200 companies are assessing their physical climate risk, slightly less than investors surveyed, according to IGCC.

AustralianSuper, the nation’s largest pension firm, is among those with a stated net zero target.

“Climate change will have both physical risks and policy risks, you just have to factor that in,” AustralianSuper Chief Investment Officer Mark Delaney said in an interview. “I don’t think investors are going to be great at forecasting the weather, I just don’t think it’s a specialty, but you’ll be careful about businesses which have exposure to climate events.”

Severe weather events linked to climate change can also create potential liquidity issues for large funds such as pensions, according to the research arm of global investment manager PGIM. In certain extreme scenarios, some customers might need to draw down on retirement savings.

Climate Adaption Plans Fail to Attract Funding, Moody’s Warns

“We think this is an evolving, emerging external liquidity demand on funds that CIOs need to be preparing for,” said Bruce Phelps, managing director of institutional advisory and solutions at PGIM, who said his firm is raising the issue with regulators.

(Updates with ASX assessment in 6th paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the investor % numbers in 2nd paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • CERAWEEK-OPEC, US energy chiefs to huddle again in Houston as rapport deepens

    (Reuters) -U.S. energy executives are set to meet privately with top OPEC officials on Monday for at least the fifth year at a Houston conference, people familiar with the matter said, as the former rivals have become joint beneficiaries of enormous global demand for their oil and gas. This year's event will be the first with Haitham Al Ghais as secretary general for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Top executives from U.S. companies, including the country's No.1 natural gas producer EQT Corp and its rival Chesapeake Energy Corp, were among those invited, according to sources.

  • Climate change could cost Latin America 16% of GDP this century, says Moody's

    Climate change could cost Latin America nearly a fifth of its gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the century without new policies to curb its impact, according to a Moody's Analytics report published Monday. The analysis examined three possible scenarios for the region, accounting for costs of climate change's physical toll - infrastructure damage, poorer health - as well the costs of policy interventions aimed at reducing climate change's impact. The report called this a "nightmare scenario."

  • Americanas Crash Halts Several Brazil Corporate Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil in Brazil’s credit market has put several local bond sales on hold as banks and investors become more cautious with corporate borrowers in the aftermath of the sudden collapse of Americanas SA.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTe

  • Marketmind: RBA set to raise rates, and Powell to the people

    World and Asian stocks crept higher on Monday despite an increase in U.S. and global bond yields, and ahead of an expected interest rate hike in Australia and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday. On top of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate decision on Tuesday, investors in Asia have a slew of potentially market-moving indicators on the docket, including Chinese trade and FX reserves, South Korean GDP and inflation from the Philippines, Thailand and Taiwan. The gains were minimal, but they came despite a rise in global bond yields on Monday and significant event risk on Tuesday.

  • Grab Holdings Retires $600 Million in 2026 Debt With Extra Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. on Monday said it prepaid $600 million in debt ahead of a 2026 maturity, taking advantage of excess cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watc

  • Stock Rally Hits a Wall as Economic Headwinds Loom: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market failed to gain traction on speculation that a recent rally has probably gotten overdone as economic risks linger.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchIt’s not that

  • Bank of America CEO sees U.S. technical recession in 3rd qtr

    Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday the U.S. economy would reach a technical recession starting in the third quarter. Moynihan told The Financial Review's Business Summit in Sydney a U.S. recession would not be deep and the bank forecast interest rates would start falling in the second quarter of 2024. "Our base projection is for a recession to occur in the U.S. economy beginning in the third quarter of 2023, occur through the fourth quarter of 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024," Moynihan said.

  • 0DTE options could turn 5% intraday market decline into 25% rout -JPMorgan

    The U.S. equity options market has seen a rise in the trading of options contracts set to expire at the end of the trading day - dubbed 0DTE (zero day to expiry) options - with their daily notional value rising to about $1 trillion, according to JPMorgan data. Their recent growth has been eyed as one cause of intraday volatility, with JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic last month warning they could spark a massive volatility event under certain circumstances.

  • JPMorgan Spells Out ‘Volmageddon’ Risk on Zero-Day Option Craze

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists are throwing fresh light on their contentious warning that the craze for zero-day options raises the risk of a market-wide “Volmageddon 2.0.”Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $1

  • Snap Stock Surges as Push to Ban TikTok Gains Steam in US Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. shares soared on Monday as lawmaker efforts to ban TikTok appeared to be gaining traction in the US.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchThe Snapchat owner rose 9.5% after

  • Crypto Hedge Fund Accused of ‘Ponzi-Like’ Payments by SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto hedge fund BKCoin Management and Min Woo “Kevin” Kang, one of the firm’s co-founders, are being accused by the US Securities and Exchange Commission of fraud and misusing investor funds.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China

  • Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe

    A Lebanese investigative judge has scheduled a March 15 hearing for Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh as part of a cross-border corruption probe into Salameh and close associates, a judicial source said. Judge Charbel Abu Samra took over the case late last month after another judge charged Salameh with embezzlement, illicit enrichment and money laundering.

  • Apple stock jumps as Goldman Sachs puts Buy rating on stock

    Apple shares jumped Monday as Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating.

  • ESG Funds Hit by ‘Staggering’ Inflows Face Issuance Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchThe ESG fund class drawing in the most client cash has become too difficult to handle for a growing number of asset managers, according to lawye

  • A couple on their honeymoon alleges a Hawaiian snorkeling company abandoned them in the ocean. A survival expert says they were lucky to survive.

    The expert told Insider that "a variety of factors," like water condition and visibility, can determine survival even if swimmers are close to land.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • This kids toy company made too many bobblehead figures so now it’s ‘eliminating’ $30 million worth of stock

    Funko’s CEO said a warehouse in Arizona had become overrun by the dolls.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Oil is Breaking out: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    After trading in a tight range for the last three months oil prices look like they are breaking out