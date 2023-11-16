Investor Nate Paul pleads not guilty to federal wire fraud counts

KXAN Austin

Nate Paul, the Austin real estate investor tied to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four wire fraud charges filed this month. Read more https://www.kxan.com/investigations/investor-nate-paul-pleads-not-guilty-to-federal-wire-fraud-counts/

