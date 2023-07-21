Investor opportunities abound at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Like Audrey II in “Little Shop of Horrors,” deal flow is an insatiable beast — but without the bloodshed. Investors need to keep their pipelines primed, and the best place to find early-stage startups with promising portfolio potential is, you guessed it, TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place on September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Investors, we’re here to help. Let’s take a look at all the ways you can pump up your pipeline at Disrupt and keep the deals flowing long after the conference ends. Who knows, you might find your next unicorn exhibiting at the show.

Investor opportunities at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Start here: Buy an Investor Pass before prices go up on August 11, and you’ll save $600. It not only gets you in the door, but it’s also your ticket to invitation-only receptions — and you get a downloadable list of all the Startup Battlefield 200 companies for easy follow-up.

If you’re not familiar with the Startup Battlefield 200, it’s our meticulously vetted, hand-picked cohort of early-stage startups on the fast track to making a huge impact in the world. You’ll find them exhibiting on the expo floor, and of those 200, the top 20 will go head-to-head in the Startup Battlefield competition. They’ll pitch on the Disrupt Stage to TechCrunch editors, top-tier VCs and entrepreneurs for an equity-free $100,000 prize.

This is an unparalleled opportunity for investors eager to fund early-stage startups with the TechCrunch stamp of approval. Startup Battlefield alumni include more than 900 companies — such as Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer, and many more — with over 121 successful exits (IPOs or acquisitions) and a whopping $9.7 billion raised in funding.

Investor networking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Whether you’re looking for early-stage startup founders to expand your portfolio or other investors to expand your network, you’ll find plenty of ways to connect at Disrupt. Head on over to the Deal Flow Café, our brand-new investor-to-founder networking area, and spend some quality time prospecting at the TechCrunch+ Lounge.

Check out all the investor-centric sessions listed in the Disrupt agenda — we’ll add more in the coming weeks. It’s yet another great opportunity to meet and connect with new colleagues and expand your network. Here are just some of the VC sessions you can enjoy.

Raising in a New Climate

Hear from investors about the current headwinds facing climate tech, where they’re finding new opportunities, areas they wish more startups would enter, where opportunities might be found, overlooked areas and more. With Arvind Gupta (Mayfield) and Libby Wayman (Breakthrough Energy Ventures).

Arianna Simpson on the Promise of Web3 Investments

Yes, there are still crypto-focused investors out there doubling down their web3 strategies as other VCs look to other horizons (ahem, AI). Arianna Simpson is a general partner deploying capital for a16z’s multi-billion-dollar crypto fund(s). While other investors move away from the crypto industry amid the market downturn, we want to learn about why and how a16z is holding on, their strategy, how they view the investing landscape and more. We’ll also dive into what the regulatory landscape means for VCs and the projects they invest in.

How to Build a New Venture Firm in Public

Venture funds aren’t new, and neither are solo GPs. What is a fresh innovation in venture land, however, is building a new fund or firm in public. Some newer investors are as well-known for their online presence as for their investments. And that’s no diss: Raising capital is tough, and building a brand is no sin. Still, we want to know both the pros and cons of building something as complicated as a venture fund without a filter. Founders, there will be learnings for you as well, even if you are a few exits away from hanging up your spurs and taking the other side of the deal-making table. With Noramay Cadena (Supply Change Capital), Mac Conwell (RareBreed Ventures) and Turner Novak (Banana Capital).

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. Feed your deal flow, pump up your pipeline and expand your network. Buy your Investor Pass now and save up to $600. Prices increase August 11.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.