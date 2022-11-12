Investor Optimism Abounds Altius Minerals Corporation (TSE:ALS) But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.3x Altius Minerals Corporation (TSE:ALS) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Canada have P/E ratios under 10x and even P/E's lower than 4x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Altius Minerals hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Altius Minerals' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Altius Minerals' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 36%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 22% per annum during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 3.7% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that Altius Minerals' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Altius Minerals' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

