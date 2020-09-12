Investor Optimism Abounds Meridian Energy Limited (NZSE:MEL) But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 72.7x Meridian Energy Limited (NZSE:MEL) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in New Zealand have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Meridian Energy has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will turn things around completely and accelerate past most others in the market. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Meridian Energy?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Meridian Energy would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 48%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 12% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.2% each year as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.4% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it concerning that Meridian Energy is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Meridian Energy's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Meridian Energy currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Meridian Energy (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

