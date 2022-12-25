Investor Optimism Abounds Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) But Growth Is Lacking

Optimax Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OPTIMAX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Optimax Holdings Berhad as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Optimax Holdings Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Optimax Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 13% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 36% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 0.8% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.7%.

With this information, we find it concerning that Optimax Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Optimax Holdings Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Optimax Holdings Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Optimax Holdings Berhad you should know about.

