Investor Optimism Abounds Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT) But Growth Is Lacking

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Rexit Berhad's (KLSE:REXIT) P/E ratio of 14.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Rexit Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Rexit Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 11%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 12% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.3% per year during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.5% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Rexit Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Rexit Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Rexit Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rexit Berhad you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

