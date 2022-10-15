Investor Optimism Abounds Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) But Growth Is Lacking

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Vertex Pharmaceuticals?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Vertex Pharmaceuticals would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 63% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 44% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.8% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.5% per annum, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Vertex Pharmaceuticals' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Vertex Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Vertex Pharmaceuticals. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

