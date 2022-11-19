Investor Studied Crypto For Years, Then Missed FTX’s Red Flags

Layan Odeh
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- When Sam Bankman-Fried was all of 25 years old, he pitched his nascent crypto investment business to Silicon Valley investors -- only for them to laugh at him and his acolytes over their lack of experience and knowledge of crypto.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“None of us has run a company before and we’d like $100 million by next Tuesday,” Bankman-Fried told David Rubenstein in August about the request. “It was not a very compelling pitch for investors.”

Fast forward five years and Bankman-Fried had become, in his own words, one of the “world’s greatest fundraisers.”

Bankman-Fried ultimately roped in some of the best-known firms in Silicon Valley to raise billions for his FTX. After its rapid collapse over the past week and a half, that feat now looks like one of the greatest failures of investment due diligence ever.

FTX’s roster of blue-chip backers included funds such as Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, a C$242.5 billion ($181 billion) fund that has poured money into private companies for decades and is known for taking an active interest in the corporate governance of companies it invests in.

Ontario Teachers put $75 million into two FTX entities in October 2021 as part of a $420 million fundraising round, alongside other major investors like Tiger Global Management and Singapore’s state-owned Temasek Holdings. Three months later, the Canadian fund made a follow-on investment of $20 million in FTX.US.

Some $300 million of that October financing went to Bankman-Fried, who sold some of his personal stake in the company, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing FTX financial records and people familiar with the transaction.

The FTX equity purchase went through a tougher-than-usual gauntlet for an investment of that size at Teachers, with multiple investment committees reviewing it, according to a person familiar with the matter. The investment was championed by Olivia Steedman, the well-regarded head of its venture capital arm, who has been at the fund for two decades.

“Prior to making an investment, our investment teams spent years tracking the digital asset space,” Dan Madge, a spokesperson for Teachers, told Bloomberg in a statement. “TVG’s thesis was that exchanges, such as FTX, could help refine our perspectives around digital assets without exposing the plan to significant, single cryptocurrency risks. TVG spent many months on diligence of FTX, in partnership with experienced external advisors, to allow us to assess the risks associated with the investment.”

Teachers is now writing off its entire $95 million investment in FTX.

Red Flags

The pension fund had earlier defended its process as “robust” in a statement on Thursday, adding that “no due diligence process can uncover all risks especially in the context of an emerging technology business.”

Still, Ontario’s process seemed to have missed red flags -- including FTX’s conflicts of interest with Alameda Research and its lack of a proper board of directors.

The latter is a particularly strange miss for Teachers, an early adopter of the view that pension funds should pay close attention to the boards and governance of their investments and disclose their voting on public companies. The fund and its first CEO, Claude Lamoureux, were central to the founding of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance, an alliance of institutional investors, two decades ago.

Ontario Teachers said the FTX position accounted for less than 0.05% of the fund’s assets, “small-scale exposure to an emerging area in the financial technology sector.”

Some experts defend the approach. “We need to realize that the growth of cryptocurrencies over the past five, six, seven years has been tremendous,” Sebastien Betermier, an associate professor of finance at McGill University, said in a phone interview. “From the perspective of a long-term investor like a pension fund, it raises the question, should we invest a piece of our wealth in crypto?”

It’s the second time in three months that a major Canadian pension manager has been forced to completely write off a crypto investment it had only recently made. In August, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec marked its $150 million stake in Celsius Network LLC to zero after the cryptocurrency lender failed.

Ontario Teachers launched its venture division in 2019 under the direction of Steedman, who previously had worked in its infrastructure and natural resources unit. Last year, the venture group, which comprises about 25 investment professionals in Toronto, London, Hong Kong and San Francisco, reported a 39% return on its portfolio. Its investments include some larger companies, such as Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX.

“As a global, technology-driven innovator in the financial sector, FTX fits well with our mandate,” Steedman said in a press release announcing the October 2021 fundraise, which included Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management. Sequoia wrote down its $214 million investment in FTX last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Mayhem Fails to Scare Futures Exchanges Away From Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some of Wall Street’s old guard has an “I-told-you-so” moment after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, futures exchanges aren’t giving up on crypto.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says Tran

  • How the crypto world keeps melting down as the FTX scandal unfolds

    In this week’s Distributed Ledger newsletter, MarketWatch Editor in Chief Mark DeCambre breaks down the widening fallout from the bankruptcy of FTX and the bizarre behavior of its founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. DeCambre points out that FTX is not the only player in what appears to be a meltdown for crypto. Readers were taken aback by the description of the company’s previous lack of financial controls by its new CEO, John Ray III, who has worked on large bankruptcies over several decades, including that of Enron.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During Funding Spree

    Nearly three-quarters of the $420 million that FTX raised in a fundraising blitz last year went to founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who sold some of his personal stake in the company.

  • Honeywell to pay $1.3 billion to resolve asbestos-related claims

    The settlement, as part of a deal with North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust, will help the aerospace manufacturer eliminate its funding obligations to the trust, the company said in a regulatory filing. Honeywell said the one-time, lump sum payment will have 'limited obligations' to the trust following the completion of the deal. The company's former unit, North American Refractories Company (NARCO), had filed for bankruptcy in 2002 after facing lawsuits over asbestos-related illnesses.

  • It's Not All Bad - Analysts Have Upgraded These 3 REITs

    After several months of deep price declines and an avalanche of analyst downgrades, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks bottomed in mid-October and have been moving higher ever since. Even with REITs bouncing back for the past month, many analysts have been reluctant to upgrade them until recently. But with the slightly better consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) numbers out in the past two weeks, analysts are beginning to warm up to the REIT sector. Here are three RE

  • Wall Street Rebuffs Soft-Landing Dream as 92% Bet on Stagflation

    (Bloomberg) -- On the most optimistic corners of Wall Street, promising inflation data over the past week or so suggest the Federal Reserve may accomplish a soft landing after all.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Poised for Deal After Breakthrough on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s Twitter Fix-It Team Fades Out as Billionaire Says T

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Fell Again On Friday

    The demise of the FTX crypto exchange continues to throw a large shadow over the crypto market, where Silvergate is an important piece of the financial puzzle.

  • Wall Street Banks Seen as Unlikely Saviors as Crypto Firms Struggle

    Crypto true believers say blockchain markets and finance represent an existential threat to the traditional financial industry. But now's probably not the time for Wall Street to gobble up ailing crypto firms, analysts say.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Berkshire Hathaway’s performance and Buffett’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. The ongoing market volatility has opened new investing avenues for the world’s greatest value […]

  • Bitcoin Holds Fast Over 16K, but Crypto Winter Could Be Prolonged

    Bitcoin traded sideways throughout the week but analysts warn that FTX fallout could affect prices for an extended period of time.

  • COP27 Climate Talks In Jeopardy As EU Ministers Threaten Walkout Over Weak Deal

    World leaders have gathered for the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt to discuss the planet's future. On Saturday, countries struggled to reach an agreement, with some threatening to walk away if negotiators failed to make progress on fighting climate change. Officials from the 27-country European Union said they were worried about a lack of progress overnight and even the possibility of backsliding from parts of the COP26 climate deal agreed in Glasgow, Scotland, la

  • Skellerup Holdings' (NZSE:SKL) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 304% return over the last five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • My Food Bag Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.02 (vs NZ$0.039 in 1H 2022)

    My Food Bag Group ( NZSE:MFB ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: NZ$94.4m (down 4.1% from 1H...

  • Should You Be Concerned About Vector Limited's (NZSE:VCT) ROE?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • FTX begins strategic review, seeks court relief to pay critical vendors

    FTX, along with about 101 affiliated firms, also sought court relief to allow the operation of a new global cash management system and payment to its critical vendors. FTX will explore sales, recapitalisations or other strategic transactions for some of its units, the company's new Chief Executive officer John Ray said in a statement. In a court filing on Saturday FTX asked for permission to pay prepetition claims of up to $9.3 million to its critical vendors after an interim order and up to $17.5 million after the entry of the final order.

  • 11 Best Coal Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the eleven best coal stocks to buy now. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Buy Now. Coal is among the most hated fuels in the fossil fuel segment. While it is credited with having spurred the industrial revolution, as engines, […]

  • FTX’s Alameda, affiliates had US$5 bln in liabilities end of Sept, court filing shows

    Alameda Research and its affiliates had about US$5.1 billion in liabilities as of Sept. 30, according to a bankruptcy court filing dated Nov. 17.

  • Bill Barr: It Would Be a ‘Tragedy’ If Trump Is GOP’s 2024 Nominee

    Barr's comments, set to air in an episode on Friday night, come days after Trump announced his intention to run for president for a third time.

  • Apple iPhone Production Snags Could Push $3 Billion In Sales To March Quarter

    Apple's iPhone 14 supply continues to be constrained by a Covid-related production slowdown at its main assembly plant in China.

  • A look at how much lake-effect snow Great Lakes region could see

    A look at how much lake-effect snow Great Lakes region could see