Investore Property Limited's (NZSE:IPL) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Investore Property (NZSE:IPL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 10% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Investore Property's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Investore Property is:

5.4% = NZ$29m ÷ NZ$527m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Investore Property's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

On the face of it, Investore Property's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 11% either. However, the moderate 12% net income growth seen by Investore Property over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Investore Property's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 15% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Investore Property fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Investore Property Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Investore Property seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 92%, meaning the company retains only 8.3% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Additionally, Investore Property has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 95%. As a result, Investore Property's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 5.1% for future ROE.