Investors in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) have unfortunately lost 73% over the last year

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So we hope that those who held 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 73% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 48% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 31% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had to report a 44% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 73% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 9.95 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shareholders are down 73% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

