Investors in 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) have unfortunately lost 60% over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 60% in that time. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 17% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that 22nd Century Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

22nd Century Group grew its revenue by 116% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 60%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on 22nd Century Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that 22nd Century Group shareholders are down 60% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with 22nd Century Group (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

