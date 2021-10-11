Investors in 5G Networks (ASX:5GN) have made a splendid return of 114% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the 5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) share price has flown 110% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because 5G Networks made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years 5G Networks saw its revenue grow at 44% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 28% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say 5G Networks is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between 5G Networks' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. 5G Networks' TSR of 114% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for 5G Networks shares, which cost holders 47%, while the market was up about 26%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 29% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand 5G Networks better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that 5G Networks is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

