Investors in Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) have unfortunately lost 49% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) share price slid 49% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 15%. Because Aadi Bioscience hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Aadi Bioscience didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Aadi Bioscience's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 53%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. No surprise, then, that the share price fell 49% over the year. It's always work digging deeper, but we'd probably need to see a strong balance sheet and bottom line improvements to get interested in this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Aadi Bioscience shareholders are happy with the loss of 49% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Aadi Bioscience that you should be aware of before investing here.

